These rocks don't look much like Napoleon's hat, to be frank, but they're still weird and impressively massive, soaring above the little town of Aguerd-Oudad. It's possible to climb to the top; the views over the boulder-strewn landscape are exceptional, especially in the morning and late afternoon.

Aguerd-Oudad makes for a nice stroll or bike ride. From the roundabout by the Afriquia petrol station in Tafraoute, take the R107 toward Tizi Amanouz.