Simon Urwin
Nestled in the gorgeous Ameln Valley, the village of Tafraoute is surrounded on all sides by red-granite mountains. It is a pleasant and relaxed base for exploring the region.
Tafraoute
The most easily accessible examples of prehistoric rock engravings found in the Tafraoute area are the Carved Gazelles, 2km away in the village of Tazekka…
Tafraoute
Maison Traditionnelle stands in the largely uninhabited old hilltop village of Tazekka, where bulbous boulders have been incorporated into the pisé …
Tafraoute
The bizarrely beautiful Pierres Bleues are the work of Belgian artist Jean Verame, who spray-painted the smooth, rounded boulders in shades of blue, red,…
Tafraoute
These rocks don't look much like Napoleon's hat, to be frank, but they're still weird and impressively massive, soaring above the little town of Aguerd…
