Tafraoute

Date palms in Ait Mansour Gorge.

Simon Urwin

Overview

Nestled in the gorgeous Ameln Valley, the village of Tafraoute is surrounded on all sides by red-granite mountains. It is a pleasant and relaxed base for exploring the region.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Carved Gazelles

    Carved Gazelles

    Tafraoute

    The most easily accessible examples of prehistoric rock engravings found in the Tafraoute area are the Carved Gazelles, 2km away in the village of Tazekka…

  • Maison Berbère Traditionnelle

    Maison Berbère Traditionnelle

    Tafraoute

    Maison Traditionnelle stands in the largely uninhabited old hilltop village of Tazekka, where bulbous boulders have been incorporated into the pisé …

  • Pierres Bleues

    Pierres Bleues

    Tafraoute

    The bizarrely beautiful Pierres Bleues are the work of Belgian artist Jean Verame, who spray-painted the smooth, rounded boulders in shades of blue, red,…

  • Le Châpeau de Napoléon

    Le Châpeau de Napoléon

    Tafraoute

    These rocks don't look much like Napoleon's hat, to be frank, but they're still weird and impressively massive, soaring above the little town of Aguerd…

