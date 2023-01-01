Maison Berbère Traditionnelle

Tafraoute

Maison Traditionnelle stands in the largely uninhabited old hilltop village of Tazekka, where bulbous boulders have been incorporated into the pisé (rammed earth) walls of the centuries-old houses. You can visit the Carved Gazelle as part of a tour of the four-floor dwelling, where the knowledgeable proprietor Mahfoud’s family once lived. It’s possible to stay the night here (Dh150/230 per person including breakfast/half-board).

Mahfoud, a trekking guide, offers Amazigh (Berber) music soirées and tea ceremonies.

Suggest an Edit