Maison Berbère Traditionnelle

Maison Traditionnelle stands in the largely uninhabited old hilltop village of Tazekka, where bulbous boulders have been incorporated into the pisé (rammed earth) walls of the centuries-old houses. You can visit the Carved Gazelle as part of a tour of the four-floor dwelling, where the knowledgeable proprietor Mahfoud’s family once lived. It’s possible to stay the night here (Dh150/230 per person including breakfast/half-board).

Mahfoud, a trekking guide, offers Amazigh (Berber) music soirées and tea ceremonies.