The village of Tirnmatmat is the furthest from Tafraoute of the Ameln Valley's 26 villages, and features interesting rock engravings of various animals and hunters. The carvings are undated, but archaeologists think they may be prehistoric. The drive up to the village, through the dramatic rocky valley, is just as nice as the engravings.

To find the rock engravings at Tirnmatmat, take the Tiznit road (R104), then after 14km turn north at Tahala towards Aït Omar. Just before the village, an unmarked track leads to Tirnmatmat, where you will find the engravings along the riverbed (the local kids will lead you there, or you can engage a guide from Tafraoute). The village sits in a lovely spot and there are excellent walks in all directions.