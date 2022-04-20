Western Sahara

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Western Sahara: El Aaiun seen from the wadi

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

After crossing the rocky and forlorn expanses of the hamada (stony desert) south from Tarfaya, the Western Saharan city of Dakhla is an appealingly relaxed destination. A constant feature is the cobalt intensity of the Atlantic Ocean, softened here by palm trees, a pleasant oceanfront esplanade and a shallow island-studded lagoon.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • St Francis of Assisi Cathedral

    St Francis of Assisi Cathedral

    Western Sahara

    Notable for its mid-century Spanish architectural style, this cathedral was designed by the architect Diego Méndez, famous for having worked on the Valle…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Western Sahara with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Western Sahara and beyond

Beyond Western Sahara