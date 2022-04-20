Shop
After crossing the rocky and forlorn expanses of the hamada (stony desert) south from Tarfaya, the Western Saharan city of Dakhla is an appealingly relaxed destination. A constant feature is the cobalt intensity of the Atlantic Ocean, softened here by palm trees, a pleasant oceanfront esplanade and a shallow island-studded lagoon.
St Francis of Assisi Cathedral
Western Sahara
Notable for its mid-century Spanish architectural style, this cathedral was designed by the architect Diego Méndez, famous for having worked on the Valle…
