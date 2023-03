Notable for its mid-century Spanish architectural style, this cathedral was designed by the architect Diego Méndez, famous for having worked on the Valle de los Caídos (Valley of the Fallen) outside Madrid, where Franco was buried until 2019. When open, it's a respite from the heat and sun, and the priests are knowledgeable about the area and happy to chat. Masses are given Saturday 7pm and Sunday 11am. It's opposite a pleasant garden park.