Winding trail through Anti Atlas mountains from Tafraout to Tagdicht.

Simon Urwin

Overview

The Anti Atlas remains one of the least-visited parts of Morocco’s mountainscape, which is surprising, as it is beautiful and close to Agadir. The mountains are the lands of the Chleuh people, who live in a loose confederation of villages strung across the barren peaks. Living in areas molded by the demanding landscape of granite boulders and red-lava flows, the Chleuh have always been devoted to their farms in the lush oasis valleys, now some of the country’s most beautiful palmeraies (palm groves).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Maison Traditionnelle

    Anti Atlas Mountains

    The 3-storey granite, palm and argan house, some 400 years old, was inhabited by 20 family members – three generations – until 1982. The owner, Mohammed,…

    Calligraphie Tifinaghe

    Anti Atlas Mountains

    Poet and calligrapher Moulid Nidouissadan paints Amazigh (Berber) proverbs and colourful compositions from natural inks. Free to every visitor is a…

    Rock Engravings

    Anti Atlas Mountains

    The village of Tirnmatmat is the furthest from Tafraoute of the Ameln Valley's 26 villages, and features interesting rock engravings of various animals…

    Carved Gazelles

    Tafraoute

    The most easily accessible examples of prehistoric rock engravings found in the Tafraoute area are the Carved Gazelles, 2km away in the village of Tazekka…

    Maison Berbère Traditionnelle

    Tafraoute

    Maison Traditionnelle stands in the largely uninhabited old hilltop village of Tazekka, where bulbous boulders have been incorporated into the pisé …

    Pierres Bleues

    Tafraoute

    The bizarrely beautiful Pierres Bleues are the work of Belgian artist Jean Verame, who spray-painted the smooth, rounded boulders in shades of blue, red,…

    Le Châpeau de Napoléon

    Tafraoute

    These rocks don't look much like Napoleon's hat, to be frank, but they're still weird and impressively massive, soaring above the little town of Aguerd…

    Dar Azaafaran

    Anti Atlas Mountains

    This modern information centre is devoted to l'or rouge – red gold, the nickname for saffron – with a small museum, saffron for sale by local cooperatives…

Articles

Latest stories from Anti Atlas Mountains

Where to get off the beaten track in Morocco

Dec 18, 2018 • 6 min read

