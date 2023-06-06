Souss-Massa National Park

Scimitar-horned oryx/Sahara oryx.Oryx dammah.They have numerous physiological adaptations to desert life which allow them to go without drinking water for weeks (or possibly even months). Specialized kidneys prevent excess loss of water through urine, while perspiration is minimized by raising body temperature..Reintroduced to Souss-Massa National Park Morocco. Considered extinct in the wild.

Overview

One of Morocco's most significant national parks and bird reserves, Souss-Massa stretches down the coast from Inezgane, a block of more than 330 sq km of protected land between the main north–south highway and the beach. It is a spectacular and wild place of cliffs, sand dunes, farmland, coastal steppes and forests.

