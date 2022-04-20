Shop
Taroudant (also spelled Taroudannt) is sometimes called "Little Marrakesh," but that description doesn’t do the Souss Valley trading center justice. Hidden by magnificent red-mud walls, and with the snowcapped peaks of the High Atlas beckoning beyond, Taroudant’s souqs and squares have a healthy sprinkling of Maghrebi mystique. Yet it is also a practical place, a market town where Berbers trade the produce of the rich and fertile Oued Souss plain.
Taroudant
This particular palais defies categorisation: it's a hotel, a museum and the former residence of deceased Chilean painter Claudio Bravo, who selected the…
Taroudant
The 7.5km of ramparts surrounding Taroudant are among the best-preserved rammed-earth walls in Morocco. Their colour changes from golden brown to deepest…
Taroudant
The old kasbah quarter, originally a fortress built by Moulay Ismail, is today a poor but safe residential area, where winding lanes and low archways lead…
Taroudant
Built in the 16th and 17th centuries, a string of mighty defensive towers serve as the city gates. Considered the main gate, the triple-arched Bab El…
Taroudant
During Moroccan holidays, Place Al Alaouyine is like Marrakesh's Djemaa El Fna in miniature, with storytellers, snake charmers, escapologists and…
