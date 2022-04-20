Taroudant

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Horse and carriage with the ramparts that surround the medina of the town of Taroudannt in the background. Morocco

Getty Images

Overview

Taroudant (also spelled Taroudannt) is sometimes called "Little Marrakesh," but that description doesn’t do the Souss Valley trading center justice. Hidden by magnificent red-mud walls, and with the snowcapped peaks of the High Atlas beckoning beyond, Taroudant’s souqs and squares have a healthy sprinkling of Maghrebi mystique. Yet it is also a practical place, a market town where Berbers trade the produce of the rich and fertile Oued Souss plain.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Palais Musée Claudio Bravo

    Palais Musée Claudio Bravo

    Taroudant

    This particular palais defies categorisation: it's a hotel, a museum and the former residence of deceased Chilean painter Claudio Bravo, who selected the…

  • Ramparts

    Ramparts

    Taroudant

    The 7.5km of ramparts surrounding Taroudant are among the best-preserved rammed-earth walls in Morocco. Their colour changes from golden brown to deepest…

  • Kasbah

    Kasbah

    Taroudant

    The old kasbah quarter, originally a fortress built by Moulay Ismail, is today a poor but safe residential area, where winding lanes and low archways lead…

  • Bab El Kasbah

    Bab El Kasbah

    Taroudant

    Built in the 16th and 17th centuries, a string of mighty defensive towers serve as the city gates. Considered the main gate, the triple-arched Bab El…

  • Place Al Alaouyine

    Place Al Alaouyine

    Taroudant

    During Moroccan holidays, Place Al Alaouyine is like Marrakesh's Djemaa El Fna in miniature, with storytellers, snake charmers, escapologists and…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Taroudant

Food

Where to get off the beaten track in Morocco

Dec 18, 2018 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Taroudant with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.