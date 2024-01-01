Built in the 16th and 17th centuries, a string of mighty defensive towers serve as the city gates. Considered the main gate, the triple-arched Bab El Kasbah (also known as Bab Essalsla) is approached via an avenue of orange trees. Steps lead to the top of the tower, where you can walk along the ramparts.
Bab El Kasbah
Taroudant
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.39 MILES
This particular palais defies categorisation: it's a hotel, a museum and the former residence of deceased Chilean painter Claudio Bravo, who selected the…
0.75 MILES
The 7.5km of ramparts surrounding Taroudant are among the best-preserved rammed-earth walls in Morocco. Their colour changes from golden brown to deepest…
12.21 MILES
Southwest of Taroudant, this kasbah was once used as a location for a 1954 French production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. The stone kasbah overlooks…
0.57 MILES
During Moroccan holidays, Place Al Alaouyine is like Marrakesh's Djemaa El Fna in miniature, with storytellers, snake charmers, escapologists and…
0.13 MILES
The old kasbah quarter, originally a fortress built by Moulay Ismail, is today a poor but safe residential area, where winding lanes and low archways lead…
