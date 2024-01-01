Bab El Kasbah

Taroudant

Built in the 16th and 17th centuries, a string of mighty defensive towers serve as the city gates. Considered the main gate, the triple-arched Bab El Kasbah (also known as Bab Essalsla) is approached via an avenue of orange trees. Steps lead to the top of the tower, where you can walk along the ramparts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palais Musée Claudio Bravo

    Palais Musée Claudio Bravo

    5.39 MILES

    This particular palais defies categorisation: it's a hotel, a museum and the former residence of deceased Chilean painter Claudio Bravo, who selected the…

  • Ramparts

    Ramparts

    0.75 MILES

    The 7.5km of ramparts surrounding Taroudant are among the best-preserved rammed-earth walls in Morocco. Their colour changes from golden brown to deepest…

  • Tioute Kasbah

    Tioute Kasbah

    12.21 MILES

    Southwest of Taroudant, this kasbah was once used as a location for a 1954 French production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. The stone kasbah overlooks…

  • Place Al Alaouyine

    Place Al Alaouyine

    0.57 MILES

    During Moroccan holidays, Place Al Alaouyine is like Marrakesh's Djemaa El Fna in miniature, with storytellers, snake charmers, escapologists and…

  • Kasbah

    Kasbah

    0.13 MILES

    The old kasbah quarter, originally a fortress built by Moulay Ismail, is today a poor but safe residential area, where winding lanes and low archways lead…

View more attractions

Nearby Taroudant attractions

