The 7.5km of ramparts surrounding Taroudant are among the best-preserved rammed-earth walls in Morocco. Their colour changes from golden brown to deepest red depending on the time of day. They can easily be explored on foot (two hours), preferably in the late afternoon; or take a bike or calèche (horse-drawn carriage) and see the walls by moonlight.

Some horses look very fit; others not so much. Don't patronise a calèche driver who doesn't look after his animals.