Palais Musée Claudio Bravo

This particular palais defies categorisation: it's a hotel, a museum and the former residence of deceased Chilean painter Claudio Bravo, who selected the countryside outside Taroudant as the ideal base for his dream home. The architecture of his house is noteworthy, as are its amazing contents, including paintings by Bravo and Francis Bacon, as well as dinosaur fossils, priceless antiques from Mali, India, Japan and Morocco as well as wonderful gardens. His devoted staff keep up the place and run tours.