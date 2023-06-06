Mirleft

One of the region’s most beautiful roads runs south of Aglou Plage, offering wonderful views of the ocean, rugged hills and the occasional empty cove. Then comes Mirleft, with a burgeoning surf scene and beckoning cafes under the arches on its main street.

  • Plage Sauvage

    Plage Sauvage

    Mirleft

    Four kilometres south of Mirleft is this truly wild beach, accessible down a set of steps, featuring caves, cliffs and crashing waves great for surfing…

  • Aftas Beach

    Aftas Beach

    Mirleft

    Rocky cliffs frame the soft sand at this beach, popular with footballers and families. The predictable thatch huts and decrepit loungers are available,…

  • Marabou Beach

    Marabou Beach

    Mirleft

    Bisected by a massive, imposing boulder, this beach is petite compared to its neighbours, but the waves are no less intense. Avoid swimming at high tide,…

  • Mirleft Beach

    Mirleft Beach

    Mirleft

    Layers of breakers crash on miles of tawny sand at the longest of Mirleft's clutch of wonderful beaches. Thatch huts and loungers are available for Dh5,…

Food

Where to get off the beaten track in Morocco

Dec 18, 2018 • 6 min read

