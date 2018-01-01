3-Day Small-Group Fez to Marrakech Desert Tour

Day 1: Fez to Merzouga (D)Depart from Fez at 7am and begin your journey. Pass through Ifrane, a winter ski resort built by the French in the 1930's to resemble a Swiss village. Continue passing through the cedars forest in Azrou where you will see the monkeys then drive across the Middle Atlas Mountains. Most of the day will be spent winding your way through the beautiful forests, springs, jagged rock faces, and Berber villages as you cross the Atlas Mountains and begin to descend towards the Sahara Desert. Half way, you will stop for lunch in the town of Midelt, famous for its fossils and rocks, then continue towards Merzouga in the road. Stop to get a panoramic view of the a huge oasis of palm tree and reach to Merzouga in the afternoon. After having some mint tea, the guide and camels will be waiting to carry you across the sandy dunes of the erg-chebbi. Enjoy the beauty of the sunset on camel and after 1-hour, you will reach to the desert camp to spend night in a berber tent. At your desert shelter, your camels are hobbled and mint tea is served. After a wonderful dinner, watch the stars until you fall asleep.Overnight: Desert Camp - Berber tent Day 2: Merzouga to Gorges or Ouarzazate (B,D)After a delicious breakfast, depart for Ouarzazate, and travel the rugged Road of a Thousand Kasbahs that rise up like turreted sand castles along this ancient caravan trading route. This area has long been a popular location for Hollywood films such as The Last Temptation of Christ, Jewel of the Nile, and most recently Hideous Kinky. The central region is one of the most exciting and romantic destinations of Morocco nestled along rich river valleys, palmeries, and burnished mud-brick homes ablaze in vibrant color under the shelter of the blue desert sky. Stop for lunch and walk into the Todra gorge. Travel through the Dadès Valley past dramatic escarpments and have a late dinner at your hotel in the Gorges or in Ouarzazate . Overnight: Hotel Les Jardins de Ouarzazate Day 3: Ouarzazate to Marrakech (D)Enjoy breakfast, then visit the town of Ouarzazate, including the Kasbah of Taourirt and the Atlas Studios movie studios, the largest and most famous of all Africa. Next, stop in ait ben haddou where you will arrive in time of lunch. Here, you may visit the famous Kasbah, declared UNESCO World Heritage and which was the scene of films like The Gladiator, Babel, and Lawrence of Arabia. Pass through the High Atlas and the Tizi-n-Tichka pass, along a road that climbs from the plains up to 2260m above sea level through small villages and waterfalls as well as the continuously changing landscape and colors of the beautiful mountains. Return to your hotel or riad in Marrakech at the end of the day.