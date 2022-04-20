Simon Urwin

Anti Atlas Mountains

The Anti Atlas remains one of the least-visited parts of Morocco’s mountainscape, which is surprising, as it is beautiful and close to Agadir. The mountains are the lands of the Chleuh people, who live in a loose confederation of villages strung across the barren peaks. Living in areas molded by the demanding landscape of granite boulders and red-lava flows, the Chleuh have always been devoted to their farms in the lush oasis valleys, now some of the country’s most beautiful palmeraies (palm groves).

    Maison Traditionnelle

    The 3-storey granite, palm and argan house, some 400 years old, was inhabited by 20 family members – three generations – until 1982. The owner, Mohammed,…

    Calligraphie Tifinaghe

    Poet and calligrapher Moulid Nidouissadan paints Amazigh (Berber) proverbs and colourful compositions from natural inks. Free to every visitor is a…

    Maison Berbère Traditionnelle

    Maison Traditionnelle stands in the largely uninhabited old hilltop village of Tazekka, where bulbous boulders have been incorporated into the pisé …

    Le Châpeau de Napoléon

    These rocks don't look much like Napoleon's hat, to be frank, but they're still weird and impressively massive, soaring above the little town of Aguerd…

    Carved Gazelles

    The most easily accessible examples of prehistoric rock engravings found in the Tafraoute area are the Carved Gazelles, 2km away in the village of Tazekka…

    Pierres Bleues

    The bizarrely beautiful Pierres Bleues are the work of Belgian artist Jean Verame, who spray-painted the smooth, rounded boulders in shades of blue, red,…

    Dar Azaafaran

    This modern information centre is devoted to l'or rouge – red gold, the nickname for saffron – with a small museum, saffron for sale by local cooperatives…

    Glaoui Kasbah

    Gazing at the brown hills, the kasbah is mostly disintegrating, but it makes a pleasant sunset stroll. It's best experienced by spending the night at…

    Monday Souq

    The village comes to life during the Monday souq, near Auberge Le Safran.

