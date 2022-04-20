The 3-storey granite, palm and argan house, some 400 years old, was inhabited by 20 family members – three generations – until 1982. The owner, Mohammed,…
Anti Atlas Mountains
The Anti Atlas remains one of the least-visited parts of Morocco’s mountainscape, which is surprising, as it is beautiful and close to Agadir. The mountains are the lands of the Chleuh people, who live in a loose confederation of villages strung across the barren peaks. Living in areas molded by the demanding landscape of granite boulders and red-lava flows, the Chleuh have always been devoted to their farms in the lush oasis valleys, now some of the country’s most beautiful palmeraies (palm groves).
Explore Anti Atlas Mountains
- MMaison Traditionnelle
The 3-storey granite, palm and argan house, some 400 years old, was inhabited by 20 family members – three generations – until 1982. The owner, Mohammed,…
- CCalligraphie Tifinaghe
Poet and calligrapher Moulid Nidouissadan paints Amazigh (Berber) proverbs and colourful compositions from natural inks. Free to every visitor is a…
- MMaison Berbère Traditionnelle
Maison Traditionnelle stands in the largely uninhabited old hilltop village of Tazekka, where bulbous boulders have been incorporated into the pisé …
- LLe Châpeau de Napoléon
These rocks don't look much like Napoleon's hat, to be frank, but they're still weird and impressively massive, soaring above the little town of Aguerd…
- CCarved Gazelles
The most easily accessible examples of prehistoric rock engravings found in the Tafraoute area are the Carved Gazelles, 2km away in the village of Tazekka…
- PPierres Bleues
The bizarrely beautiful Pierres Bleues are the work of Belgian artist Jean Verame, who spray-painted the smooth, rounded boulders in shades of blue, red,…
- DDar Azaafaran
This modern information centre is devoted to l'or rouge – red gold, the nickname for saffron – with a small museum, saffron for sale by local cooperatives…
- GGlaoui Kasbah
Gazing at the brown hills, the kasbah is mostly disintegrating, but it makes a pleasant sunset stroll. It's best experienced by spending the night at…
- MMonday Souq
The village comes to life during the Monday souq, near Auberge Le Safran.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Anti Atlas Mountains.
See
Maison Traditionnelle
The 3-storey granite, palm and argan house, some 400 years old, was inhabited by 20 family members – three generations – until 1982. The owner, Mohammed,…
See
Calligraphie Tifinaghe
Poet and calligrapher Moulid Nidouissadan paints Amazigh (Berber) proverbs and colourful compositions from natural inks. Free to every visitor is a…
See
Maison Berbère Traditionnelle
Maison Traditionnelle stands in the largely uninhabited old hilltop village of Tazekka, where bulbous boulders have been incorporated into the pisé …
See
Le Châpeau de Napoléon
These rocks don't look much like Napoleon's hat, to be frank, but they're still weird and impressively massive, soaring above the little town of Aguerd…
See
Carved Gazelles
The most easily accessible examples of prehistoric rock engravings found in the Tafraoute area are the Carved Gazelles, 2km away in the village of Tazekka…
See
Pierres Bleues
The bizarrely beautiful Pierres Bleues are the work of Belgian artist Jean Verame, who spray-painted the smooth, rounded boulders in shades of blue, red,…
See
Dar Azaafaran
This modern information centre is devoted to l'or rouge – red gold, the nickname for saffron – with a small museum, saffron for sale by local cooperatives…
See
Glaoui Kasbah
Gazing at the brown hills, the kasbah is mostly disintegrating, but it makes a pleasant sunset stroll. It's best experienced by spending the night at…
See
Monday Souq
The village comes to life during the Monday souq, near Auberge Le Safran.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Anti Atlas Mountains
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.