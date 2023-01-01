Royal Artisan School

Just outside Bab El Okla is the best artisan centre in northern Morocco. This is a fascinating opportunity to see masters teaching apprentices traditional arts, including ornamental woodwork, silk costumes, carved plaster, intricate mosaics and decorative rifles. A fantastic central treasury holds the best of the best – don’t miss the ceiling. Staff will open it upon request.

Built in 1928, the building itself is notable, and is set around a large Andalusian-style courtyard, with fine doors upstairs.