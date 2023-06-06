Tetouan

Morocco, Tetouan

Tetouan is a jewel of a town in a striking location at the foot of the Rif Mountains, and just a few kilometres from the sea. Despite seeing relatively few foreign visitors, there's an air of authenticity here that adds great value to a visit. The ancient medina, a Unesco World Heritage site, looks like it has not changed in several centuries. The modern center that abuts it gleams in white, its Spanish facades given a recent facelift to seductive affect.

  • Royal Artisan School

    Royal Artisan School

    Tetouan

    Just outside Bab El Okla is the best artisan centre in northern Morocco. This is a fascinating opportunity to see masters teaching apprentices traditional…

  • Tetouan Museum of Modern Art

    Tetouan Museum of Modern Art

    Tetouan

    Tetouan boasts one of only two schools of fine arts in Morocco (Casablanca has the other), so it's fitting that this museum should live here. The building…

  • Medina

    Medina

    Tetouan

    Tetouan's medina is an authentic time machine, with buildings that have witnessed centuries of history. The medina is also very traveller-friendly, with…

  • Place Hassan II

    Place Hassan II

    Tetouan

    The broad and empty Place Hassan II, which is mostly roped off for security reasons, links the medina to the Ensanche. It looks like it houses the Wizard…

  • Feddan Park

    Feddan Park

    Tetouan

    Feddan Park used to be what's currently known as Place Hassan II, but it was destroyed following the Spanish protectorate to make room for the Royal…

  • Ensanche

    Ensanche

    Tetouan

    Restored to resemble the era when Tetouan was capital of the Spanish protectorate, this broad boulevard along Ave Mohammed V from Place Al Jala to Place…

  • Archaeology Museum

    Archaeology Museum

    Tetouan

    A few blocks from Place Al Jala is a small museum with an excellent collection of pottery and mosaics mostly from the Roman ruins at Lixus, displayed both…

  • Dar El Oddi

    Dar El Oddi

    Tetouan

    The wealthy El Oddi family graciously opened their sparkling family riad to the public as a cultural centre in 2018, celebrating their beloved Tetouan…

