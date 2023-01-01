Plaza de África

This is the charming heart of Ceuta, with manicured tropical plantings, a square of freshly renovated cobblestone pathways and some of the city’s finest architecture.

Moving clockwise from the oblong Commandancia General, a military headquarters closed to visitors, you encounter the striking yellow Santuario de Nuestra Señora de África, the 19th-century Palacio de la Asamblea, and finally the Cathedral Santa Maria de la Asunción with its museum. The centre of the plaza contains a memorial to soldiers lost in the Spanish-Moroccan War of 1860, a conflict over the borders of Ceuta.