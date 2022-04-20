Shop
Ceuta is one of a handful of Spanish possessions on the coastline of Morocco. Located on a peninsula jutting out into the Mediterranean, it offers a compact dose of fantastic architecture, interesting museums, excellent food, a relaxing maritime park and bracing nature walks. The city is particularly beautiful at night, a skyline of artfully lit buildings and bursting palms.
This is the charming heart of Ceuta, with manicured tropical plantings, a square of freshly renovated cobblestone pathways and some of the city’s finest…
The most impressive sight in Ceuta is the medieval Royal Walls, which date back over 1000 years and have been passed from Arab to Portuguese to Spanish…
This intriguing museum is dedicated to and run by the Spanish Legion, an army unit set up in 1920 that played a pivotal role in Franco’s republican army…
Parque Marítimo del Mediterráneo
This creative maritime park is a real hit in the summer and perfect for families. One of several parks developed by the artist and architect César…
With its green triumphal arch (inscribed ‘a monument to coexistence’) and fountain, this plaza borders the twin-towered yellow Iglesia de San Francisco…
This two-floor gallery houses temporary art exhibitions lasting four years each. Squeezed out of the fort's unforgiving architecture, it's a beautifully…
This is the best view in Ceuta, overlooking the city and the Strait of Gibraltar, where the Atlantic and Mediterranean meet. Locals come to picnic on…
The Casa de los Dragones on Plaza de los Reyes is a fantastic dream that has entered the real world. This former home is an extraordinary example of…
