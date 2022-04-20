Ceuta

Overview

Ceuta is one of a handful of Spanish possessions on the coastline of Morocco. Located on a peninsula jutting out into the Mediterranean, it offers a compact dose of fantastic architecture, interesting museums, excellent food, a relaxing maritime park and bracing nature walks. The city is particularly beautiful at night, a skyline of artfully lit buildings and bursting palms.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Plaza de África

    Plaza de África

    Ceuta

    This is the charming heart of Ceuta, with manicured tropical plantings, a square of freshly renovated cobblestone pathways and some of the city’s finest…

  • Murallas Reales

    Murallas Reales

    Ceuta

    The most impressive sight in Ceuta is the medieval Royal Walls, which date back over 1000 years and have been passed from Arab to Portuguese to Spanish…

  • Museo de la Legión

    Museo de la Legión

    Ceuta

    This intriguing museum is dedicated to and run by the Spanish Legion, an army unit set up in 1920 that played a pivotal role in Franco’s republican army…

  • Parque Marítimo del Mediterráneo

    Parque Marítimo del Mediterráneo

    Ceuta

    This creative maritime park is a real hit in the summer and perfect for families. One of several parks developed by the artist and architect César…

  • Plaza de los Reyes

    Plaza de los Reyes

    Ceuta

    With its green triumphal arch (inscribed ‘a monument to coexistence’) and fountain, this plaza borders the twin-towered yellow Iglesia de San Francisco…

  • Museo de los Muralles Reales

    Museo de los Muralles Reales

    Ceuta

    This two-floor gallery houses temporary art exhibitions lasting four years each. Squeezed out of the fort's unforgiving architecture, it's a beautifully…

  • Mirador de Isabel II

    Mirador de Isabel II

    Ceuta

    This is the best view in Ceuta, overlooking the city and the Strait of Gibraltar, where the Atlantic and Mediterranean meet. Locals come to picnic on…

  • Casa de los Dragones

    Casa de los Dragones

    Ceuta

    The Casa de los Dragones on Plaza de los Reyes is a fantastic dream that has entered the real world. This former home is an extraordinary example of…

