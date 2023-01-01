Museo de la Legión

This intriguing museum is dedicated to and run by the Spanish Legion, an army unit set up in 1920 that played a pivotal role in Franco’s republican army. Loaded to the gills with memorabilia, weaponry and uniforms, not to mention glory, pomp and circumstance, it is a fascinating glimpse into the military culture that shaped the Spanish Morocco.

There's the imperious statue of fascist leader Franco, an explanation of how the legion’s founder, Millan Astray, lost his right eye, and the history of the legion in cinema. All information is in Spanish.