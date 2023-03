This creative maritime park is a real hit in the summer and perfect for families. One of several parks developed by the artist and architect César Manrique, it borrows the city-walls theme to construct a huge pool deck on the sea, including a grand lagoon and two other saltwater pools, surrounded by tapas bars, pubs, restaurants, cafes and a disco.

A central island holds a fortress casino. Hours and prices change throughout the year; check the website for specifics.