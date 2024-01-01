Accidentally discovered during street work, these ancient Arab hammams sit on a main road, an incongruous sight. There are two of them, with barrel-vaulted roofs originally covered with marble – the high-tech spa of its time. You can do a lap around the historic building, but it isn't open to the public.
Baños Arabes
Ceuta
