Baños Arabes

Accidentally discovered during street work, these ancient Arab hammams sit on a main road, an incongruous sight. There are two of them, with barrel-vaulted roofs originally covered with marble – the high-tech spa of its time. You can do a lap around the historic building, but it isn't open to the public.

