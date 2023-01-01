Gibraltar Museum

Gibraltar's swashbuckling history unfolds in this fine museum, which comprises a labyrinth of rooms and exhibits ranging from prehistoric and Phoenician Gibraltar to the infamous Great Siege (1779–83). Don’t miss the well-preserved 14th-century Islamic baths, and a 7th-century-BC Egyptian mummy found in the bay in the 1800s.

The museum also has displays on local bird life (past and present), along with Carthaginian artefacts recovered from the Rock's east-coast, Unesco-listed Gorham's Cave Complex, which it also runs trips to from July to October.