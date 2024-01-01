Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned

Gibraltar

LoginSave

With its origins in the 15th century, on the site of an earlier mosque, Gibraltar's Roman Catholic cathedral lies behind a dusty-pink facade. The tile-walled, palm-dotted courtyard is a remnant of the mosque's orange grove, while the bells and clock were donated by the Reyes Católicos (Catholic Monarchs).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Punta Paloma

    Punta Paloma

    19.75 MILES

    One of Andalucía's most fabulous beaches, Punta Paloma, 10km northwest of Tarifa, is famous for its huge blond sand dune. At its far western end, you can…

  • Dunes of the beaches of Valdevaqueros de Tarifa in Cádiz, Spain.

    Playa de Valdevaqueros

    18.99 MILES

    Sprawling between 7km and 10km northwest of Tarifa, to the great white dune at Punta Paloma, Valdevaqueros is one of Tarifa's most popular kitesurfing…

  • Plaza de África

    Plaza de África

    17.45 MILES

    This is the charming heart of Ceuta, with manicured tropical plantings, a square of freshly renovated cobblestone pathways and some of the city’s finest…

  • Murallas Reales

    Murallas Reales

    17.35 MILES

    The most impressive sight in Ceuta is the medieval Royal Walls, which date back over 1000 years and have been passed from Arab to Portuguese to Spanish…

  • Baelo Claudia

    Baelo Claudia

    23.64 MILES

    The ruined town of Baelo Claudia is one of Andalucía's most important Roman archaeological sites. These majestic beachside ruins – with views across to…

  • Arching sign for Gibraltar Museum, Gibraltar, U.K.

    Gibraltar Museum

    0.06 MILES

    Gibraltar's swashbuckling history unfolds in this fine museum, which comprises a labyrinth of rooms and exhibits ranging from prehistoric and Phoenician…

  • Upper Rock Nature Reserve

    Upper Rock Nature Reserve

    0.85 MILES

    The Rock is one of the most dramatic landforms in southern Europe. Most of its upper sections fall within the Upper Rock Nature Reserve. Tickets include…

  • Parque Marítimo del Mediterráneo

    Parque Marítimo del Mediterráneo

    17.42 MILES

    This creative maritime park is a real hit in the summer and perfect for families. One of several parks developed by the artist and architect César…

View more attractions

Nearby Gibraltar attractions

1. Gibraltar Museum

0.06 MILES

Gibraltar's swashbuckling history unfolds in this fine museum, which comprises a labyrinth of rooms and exhibits ranging from prehistoric and Phoenician…

2. Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

0.1 MILES

Completed in the 1830s, with neo-Islamic touches including striped horseshoe arches inside and out, this cathedral was originally used as a hospital to…

3. Trafalgar Cemetery

0.35 MILES

Gibraltar’s cemetery gives a poignant history lesson, with its graves of British sailors who perished in the town after the 1805 Battle of Trafalgar, and…

4. Moorish Castle

0.36 MILES

On Willis’ Rd, the way down to town from the northern end of the Rock, you’ll find the remains of Gibraltar's Moorish fortress, rebuilt in 1333 after…

5. WWII Tunnels

0.4 MILES

The tunnels where the Allied invasion of North Africa was planned can be visited on 40-minute tours with advance booking only; they aren't included in…

6. Military Heritage Centre

0.47 MILES

A 1.5km (30-minute) walk north (downhill) from the top cable-car station is the 1732 Princess Caroline’s Battery, housing the Military Heritage Centre.

7. Apes' Den

0.5 MILES

The Rock's most famous inhabitants are its 160 tailless Barbary macaques. Many hang around the Apes' Den near the middle cable-car station, as well as at…

8. Alameda Botanic Gardens

0.54 MILES

Take a break from Gibraltar’s manic traffic amid these lush gardens of bougainvillea, drago trees and more, scene of Molly Bloom’s famous sexual exploits…