Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned

With its origins in the 15th century, on the site of an earlier mosque, Gibraltar's Roman Catholic cathedral lies behind a dusty-pink facade. The tile-walled, palm-dotted courtyard is a remnant of the mosque's orange grove, while the bells and clock were donated by the Reyes Católicos (Catholic Monarchs).
