Morocco Active Adventure

With a landscape as diverse as Morocco, the transportation must be built to match. The simple pleasures of getting around are essential to this activity-heavy excursion into the desert kingdom: Mule treks into the Atlas Mountains, bike rides through ruggedly beautiful mountain passes, even a leisurely coastal walk to a campsite in the desert. But it’s not all tramping about in the dunes and hills; you’ll also have the chance to explore Essaouira, the fortified city on the Atlantic coast that was once a haven for pirates.