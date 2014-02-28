Welcome to Chefchaouen
Small Group Tour to Chefchaouen from Fez
In the morning at 8am, you will be met by your driver at your accommodation in Fez. After boarding the vehicle, you will make your way towards Chefchaouen or Chauen for short. Chefchaouen is located in the Rif Mountains near Tangier and upon arrival you will easily recognise the city by its blue-washed buildings.You will have about 4 hours to explore this picturesque small city's streets of the medina. Discover the local shops and cafes, the main square known as Plaza Uta el- Hammam, the kasbah museum belonging to the early 18th century, the Grand Mosque and perhaps the Ras Elma river that runs through the old city. You may also want to visit the ethnographic museum which contains musical instruments, antique weapons, and photographs of the old town.
Chefchaouen Private Full-Day Tour from Tangier
You will be picked up from Tangier's port or from your hotel or closest pick-up point in Tangier and taken in an air-conditioned van for a private sightseeing tour of Chefchaouen. A bilingual driver guide will accompany you on this tour.10:00am: Drive past the spectacular Rif Mountain and feast your eyes on the rolling landscapes.11:15am: Begin your city tour of Chefchaouen.11:35am: Stop at the Al Makhzen market , a combination of an ancient Moroccan market and a more modern one.12:00/noon: Visit the famous Ras El Ma springthat gushes out of the mountain inside the stone walls of the town at the north-east exit of the medina. This cool oasis offers a stunning view over the valley.12:30pm: Enjoy a delicious Moroccan lunch at the Casa Hassan. Your menu consists of half a bottle of mineral water or lemonade per person, Moroccan salad, Couscous with chicken and dried grapes, Tagine with calf meat and vegetables and a fruit salad.2:00pm: Visit the Uta El Hamam square, easily the heart of this Moroccan city. The main attractions are the Kasbah and the central mosque along with the many cafes where you can sit out, enjoy the sun and just watch people pass. It is one of the best places to relax after all that sightseeing.2:15pm: Explore the city’s small and attractive medina and shop at the souks. The charming medina is characterized b the typical blue Andalusian architecture including arches, small squares and fountains. Chefchaouen is known for its exquisite local Rifi blankets, carpets and rugs, pottery, leather goods and woodwork.2:45pm: Departure from Chefchaouen.5:00pm: Your tour ends with a drop-off at Tangier's port or your hotel or the closest drop-off point in Tangier.
Full-Day Trip to Chefchaouen from Tangier
Set high up in the Rif mountains, Chefchaouen is a magnificent blue and white walled Medina that was previously a Berber post. Established in 1471 by Moulay Ali Ben Moussa Ben Rached El Alamiand is now practically a ruin and next to it is the great Mosque. Chefchaouen was a Moorish fortress for exiles from Spain. Over the centuries, the city expanded and welcomed Jews and Christian converts alike. The Main square is considered the heart of Chefchaouen with the kasbah constructed back in the 18th century, central mosque and cafes with original Moroccan style menus. The market is full of a mix of traditional Moroccan and tourists souvenirs. The Medina is small and the town is easy to explore so you can take a walk on to the main square and the souks that sell an array of goods.
Full Day Trip From Tangier to Chefchaouen
High up in the Rif mountains, Chefchaouen is a beautiful blue door and white walled Medina that was originally a Berber post.The Main square is the heart of Chefchaouen with the kasbah built back in the 18th century, central mosque and cafes with authentic Moroccan style menus.The market is a mix of traditional Moroccan and tourists souvenirs, very busy but worth a visit for the bargains.The town is easy to explore. The kasbah was built by Moulay Ismail and is now practically a ruin and next to it is the great Mosque.Although the Medina is small, walk on to the main square and the souks that sell an array of goods.If you head on the Jewish quarter behind the jewellery souk, you will feel the difference between it and the main Arabic feel of the town.
Private 3 Day Morocco Tour from Andalusia
This immersive 3-day private guided tour of Morocco begins with an early departure from Spain’s Tarifa port in Gibraltar. Venture with your private guide and driver to Morocco, and enjoy three days of explore Morocco’s culture, landscape, and food in multiple regions. Day 1: Spain – Tangier – FesEarly morning departure from Tarifa port (south of Spain). Cross the strait of Gibraltar in a very modern high-speed catamaran. Upon arrival in Tangier, your guide will meet you at the terminal, holding a placard with your name. Settle into your car and transfer to Fes. On the way, stop to see the ancient Roman ruins of Volubilis. Explore the 2000-year-old ruins and getting a picture of life during the Roman Empire. Upon arrival in Fes, begin our guided tour of the Fes medina, one of the world’s largest walled cities. The day will be devoted to an extensive tour of Fes, a city which dates back to the 9th century. Flat and comfortable shoes are a must for the visit of the medina with its small winding and cobbled alleys. Explore the narrow streets lined with fresh fruit, mounds of spices, intricately woven Berber carpets and many other art objects of Morocco. Visit the King s Palace, the old Mellah Jewish quarter, Attarine and Bou Inania Medersas, the Nejjarine fountain, the Karaouine, and the Andalous mosques. After lunch, visit the tanneries and potters village, then return to your local hotel for the evening.Day 2: Fes - Chefchaouen After an early breakfast, transfer to Chefchaouenin the foothills of the Rif Mountains. Check in to your local hotel and start your city tour. Chefchaouen is a holy city for the locals, with about twenty mosques and sanctuaries. It has charming powder-blue houses as well as the trademark dazzling lime-washed houses with blue doors. The local markets of Chaouen are animated with traditionally dressed habitants and colorful goods beautifully displayed. We will end our visit at the famed Ras El Ma spring, the source of the pure and fresh water for which the city is so famous. Stay overnight in Chefchaouen.Day 3: Chefchaouen– Tangier – SpainAfter breakfast, depart to Tangier. Upon arrival, visit the caves of Hercules, Cap Spartel, the kasbah, Tangier’s Medina and new town. After you’ve explored Tangier, your private driver and guide will transfer you to the port for your return ferry.
3-Day Morocco Private Tour from Tangier
Depart from Tangier, visit Fes and the mystical town of Chefchaouen with your own private driver guide. Our 3 days tour from Tangier includes a range of different activities, cultural sightseeing tours, trekking excursion in the Rif Mountains, visits of the museums and monuments, time for shopping in the famous Fes souks… Itinerary:Day 01: Tangier / Spain / ChefchaouenDay 02: Chefchaouen / FesDay 03: Fes / Asilah / Tangier /Spain