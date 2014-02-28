Private 3 Day Morocco Tour from Andalusia

This immersive 3-day private guided tour of Morocco begins with an early departure from Spain’s Tarifa port in Gibraltar. Venture with your private guide and driver to Morocco, and enjoy three days of explore Morocco’s culture, landscape, and food in multiple regions. Day 1: Spain – Tangier – FesEarly morning departure from Tarifa port (south of Spain). Cross the strait of Gibraltar in a very modern high-speed catamaran. Upon arrival in Tangier, your guide will meet you at the terminal, holding a placard with your name. Settle into your car and transfer to Fes. On the way, stop to see the ancient Roman ruins of Volubilis. Explore the 2000-year-old ruins and getting a picture of life during the Roman Empire. Upon arrival in Fes, begin our guided tour of the Fes medina, one of the world’s largest walled cities. The day will be devoted to an extensive tour of Fes, a city which dates back to the 9th century. Flat and comfortable shoes are a must for the visit of the medina with its small winding and cobbled alleys. Explore the narrow streets lined with fresh fruit, mounds of spices, intricately woven Berber carpets and many other art objects of Morocco. Visit the King s Palace, the old Mellah Jewish quarter, Attarine and Bou Inania Medersas, the Nejjarine fountain, the Karaouine, and the Andalous mosques. After lunch, visit the tanneries and potters village, then return to your local hotel for the evening.Day 2: Fes - Chefchaouen After an early breakfast, transfer to Chefchaouenin the foothills of the Rif Mountains. Check in to your local hotel and start your city tour. Chefchaouen is a holy city for the locals, with about twenty mosques and sanctuaries. It has charming powder-blue houses as well as the trademark dazzling lime-washed houses with blue doors. The local markets of Chaouen are animated with traditionally dressed habitants and colorful goods beautifully displayed. We will end our visit at the famed Ras El Ma spring, the source of the pure and fresh water for which the city is so famous. Stay overnight in Chefchaouen.Day 3: Chefchaouen– Tangier – SpainAfter breakfast, depart to Tangier. Upon arrival, visit the caves of Hercules, Cap Spartel, the kasbah, Tangier’s Medina and new town. After you’ve explored Tangier, your private driver and guide will transfer you to the port for your return ferry.