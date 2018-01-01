8 Day Taste of Morocco Tour from Fez

Your private tour guide will collect you from the Airport in Fez and transfer you to your Riad where you will enjoy dinner and a relaxing evening. The next day and After breakfast your personal guide for the day will meet you at your Riad and the entire day will be devoted to discovering the hidden gems of the City of Fes, the spiritual capital of Morocco. Your guide will escort you back to your Riad at the end of the day. After leaving behind the hustle and bustle of Fes, our first stop today will be in the smaller town of Sefrou, known as the Cherry Town for its annual Cherry Festival held in June. We will explore a bit of the Mullah or Jewish Quarter as well as the small Medina. We will make our way to Bhalil, first visiting the beautiful waterfalls as well as the cave dwellings which local families still inhabit. Lunch will be enjoyed at the family home of your private guide. After lunch we will wind our way through the Middle Atlas Mountains stopping to see the stone lion of beautiful Ifrane and The National Park in Azrou. From here we travel to Midelt which is our last overnight halt before heading to the desert.After enjoying an early breakfast we depart for Erfoud. Travelling through the wooded High Atlas Mountain region and the Ziz River you will notice how dramatically the landscapes change. From date palm valleys to harsh rock face mountains the feeling of once again stepping into another world is overwhelming. We will pass through numerous fortified villages and finally arrive in Merzouga, situated on the edge of the Sahara desert with the imposing red dunes visible on the horizon. We will meet up with our guide and take a camel ride into the desert towards our comfortable camp where the night will be spent amongst the dunes and under the stars. If you enjoy spectacular sunrises then this morning will not disappoint. After an early wake up we will make our way back to Merzouga and will travel to Meknes. Upon arrival in Meknes you will be taken to your Riad for a relaxing evening. As one of the four Imperial Cities of Morocco, Meknes has much to offer. This morning we will visit the ancient granaries and horse stables with its magnificent architecture and impressive archways, as well as the Bab El Mansour gate, where in days gone by the local traders would set up their stalls for Market Day. Leaving Meknes we travel north through the scenic Rif Mountains stopping for lunch in Ouazzane. Continuing on we arrive in Chefchaouen. After a long day of traveling you will be taken to your Riad for a relaxing evening and overnight stay. A town like no other, Chefchaouen does not just have a few blue painted buildings. Having reached the end of our magical eight day tour you will be transferred from Chefchaouen to Tangier Med Port where you will catch your ferry to Spain.