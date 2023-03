Adjacent to the Heri Es Souani lies an enormous stone-lined lake, the Agdal Basin, built in the 18th century as both a reservoir for Moulay Ismail's gardens and a pleasure lake. Originally it was surrounded by high walls and fed by a complex system of wells and aqueducts. Today the water is stagnant, but it's still a pleasant place for photos, perhaps by the Giacometti-like statue of a traditional water-seller that sits at one corner.