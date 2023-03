Moulay Ismail's summer palace, built in the countryside in the 17th century, now sits in the middle of the urban fabric of Meknes – there's even a neighborhood playground out front. It has undergone a massive restoration, although at last visit, only the round, domed storage room was open to visitors. It's far south from the centre, so only worth a visit if you're travelling by car or if you just want an excuse to witness ordinary life in a regular city district.