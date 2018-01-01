Welcome to Merzouga
Moroccan Desert 3-Day Tour from Marrakech
Day 1: Marrakech to Dades Valley over the High Atlas Mountains and OuarzazatePick up at 8 a.m. from Marrakech, and drive south through the High Atlas Mountains via the Tizi n’ Tichka mountain pass and local Berber villages to Ouarzazate. You will reach and visit the exotic Kasbah of Aït Benhaddou. After lunch your journey will take you to Ouarzazate center, where you can see the Atlas Studios, the largest movie studio in Africa and the Kasbah Tourirt, the residence of the Glaoui Dynasty. You will continue to Rose Valley and through Skoura Oasis and the Kasbah Amerhidil, located in Skoura River. Overnight in the Dades Valley at Dades KasbahDay 2: Dades Valley to Erg Chebbi desert via Todra Gorges and ErfoudBreakfast in the hotel. Your journey continues to Dades Gorges for spectacular views and a walk. You will drive back through Dades Valley to Todra Gorges via Boulman Dades, on the way you will stop for photos along Tinghir palm tree grove valley before you reach Todra Gorge, where you will have your free time to walk on your own along the Todra river. After a mint tea, you will drive to Merzouga desert passing by the Anti Atlas and Tafilalet Oasis to reach Erg Chebbi sand dunes for a camel trek and overnight in the middle of the dunes. Enjoy sunset in the top of the dunes and a local dinner and a drum party in a traditional Nomadic bivouac camp.Day 3: Erg Chebbi to MarrakechEarly morning wake-up to a spectacular sunrise in the desert, and then enjoy a mint tea before you return back by camel to the Kasbah hotel where you will have breakfast and shower. Then continue to Marrakech over the High Atlas Mountains and the local villages. Arrival at Marrakech early evening.
3-Day Small-Group Fez to Marrakech Desert Tour
Day 1: Fez to Merzouga (D)Depart from Fez at 7am and begin your journey. Pass through Ifrane, a winter ski resort built by the French in the 1930's to resemble a Swiss village. Continue passing through the cedars forest in Azrou where you will see the monkeys then drive across the Middle Atlas Mountains. Most of the day will be spent winding your way through the beautiful forests, springs, jagged rock faces, and Berber villages as you cross the Atlas Mountains and begin to descend towards the Sahara Desert. Half way, you will stop for lunch in the town of Midelt, famous for its fossils and rocks, then continue towards Merzouga in the road. Stop to get a panoramic view of the a huge oasis of palm tree and reach to Merzouga in the afternoon. After having some mint tea, the guide and camels will be waiting to carry you across the sandy dunes of the erg-chebbi. Enjoy the beauty of the sunset on camel and after 1-hour, you will reach to the desert camp to spend night in a berber tent. At your desert shelter, your camels are hobbled and mint tea is served. After a wonderful dinner, watch the stars until you fall asleep.Overnight: Desert Camp - Berber tent Day 2: Merzouga to Gorges or Ouarzazate (B,D)After a delicious breakfast, depart for Ouarzazate, and travel the rugged Road of a Thousand Kasbahs that rise up like turreted sand castles along this ancient caravan trading route. This area has long been a popular location for Hollywood films such as The Last Temptation of Christ, Jewel of the Nile, and most recently Hideous Kinky. The central region is one of the most exciting and romantic destinations of Morocco nestled along rich river valleys, palmeries, and burnished mud-brick homes ablaze in vibrant color under the shelter of the blue desert sky. Stop for lunch and walk into the Todra gorge. Travel through the Dadès Valley past dramatic escarpments and have a late dinner at your hotel in the Gorges or in Ouarzazate . Overnight: Hotel Les Jardins de Ouarzazate Day 3: Ouarzazate to Marrakech (D)Enjoy breakfast, then visit the town of Ouarzazate, including the Kasbah of Taourirt and the Atlas Studios movie studios, the largest and most famous of all Africa. Next, stop in ait ben haddou where you will arrive in time of lunch. Here, you may visit the famous Kasbah, declared UNESCO World Heritage and which was the scene of films like The Gladiator, Babel, and Lawrence of Arabia. Pass through the High Atlas and the Tizi-n-Tichka pass, along a road that climbs from the plains up to 2260m above sea level through small villages and waterfalls as well as the continuously changing landscape and colors of the beautiful mountains. Return to your hotel or riad in Marrakech at the end of the day.
Overnight Small-Group Desert Tour from Fez
Day 1: Fez - Ifran - Medilt - MerzougaDeparting from Fez you will begin your ascent into the Atlas mountains where you will pass through Ifrane, a winter ski resort in a totally un-Moroccan style built by the French in the 1930's to resemble a Swiss village. Visit the cedar forest in Azrou and see the monkeys in the trees.Most of the day will be spent winding your way through the beautiful forests, springs, jagged rock faces, and Berber villages as you cross the Atlas Mountains and begin to descend towards the Sahara Desert. Half way, you will stop for lunch in the town of Midelt, famous for its fossils and rocks, then you will continue towards Merzouga. On the road you will stop at a place with a panoramic view of a huge oasis of palm trees.In Rissani you change to a 4x4 vehicle to drive into the desert. You will reach to Merzouga in the afternoon around 5pm, where your guide and camels will be waiting for you. After a short break you will start a camel trek across the sandy dunes of the Erg Chebbi. See the desert landscape and sunset from the camel back, and after two hours you will reach to the desert camp to spend night in a Berber tent. At your desert shelter, your camels are hobbled and mint tea is served. After a dinner, watch the starts. Overnight in the tent .Day 2: Merzouga - Tafilalte - Ziz Oasis - Fez In the morning you can get up early, take a walk over the sand dunes and watch the sunrise from just behind the Algerian border, which is about 31 miles (50 km) from Merzouga. You will take camel back to the hotel in Merzoua, where you will take shower and have breakfast. Then take the 4x4 back to Rissani where you will change into your minivan. From there you will take the road to Fez. En-route you will have stops for rest and lunch. You will reach Fez in the late afternoon or evening.
Southern Morocco 3-Day Tour: Ait Ben Haddou, Bedouin Camp
Day 1: Night and Half board (D) Leave Marrakech, and follow a well-maintained road to the High Atlas Mountains. After about an hour, the road starts to wind its way along one of the most scenic roads in Morocco across a landscape of terraced wheat fields, cacti, waving palm trees and endless views. As the road begins to descend, the scenery changes drastically as suddenly as you enter a desert-like area. Soon, the imposing Kasbah Aït Benhaddou will loom up like a mirage. A kasbah is a kind of citadel, composed of high-walled buildings of clay mixed with straw; historically used to shelter to entire village communities. At the gate to the Kasbah a small entrance fee (about €1) will be required. At the top of the Kasbah, there is a fantastic view across the surrounding countryside and of the citadel itself giving you the sense of entering a medieval world with a warren of narrow lanes. After lunch, set-off on again and drive through the fertile valley to Dades Gorges. Encounter bright green palm valleys and rugged mountain peaks in all shapes and colours alternated by small traditional villages and breath-taking views. From here, there is another 40 minutes drive passing wonderful colorful rock formations. When the cliffs begin to get narrower enter a kind of gorge reaching your destination – a small, scenic mountain hotel. Moments later you will be greeted by the friendly owner. Day 2: Night and Half board (B,D) After breakfast, start your journey driving through the edges of the Sahara Desert and pass through scattered Berber villages along the way towards the Erg Chebbi desert at Merzouga. Perched on a trusty camel, you will softly plod into the sea of golden sand dunes as experienced camel-drivers lead the way to our camp in the desert. Once at the camp, you will enjoy a delicious dinner and will spend a night camping out and sleep under an incredible canopy of stars. Day 3: (B)Witness an amazing sunrise over the dunes in the Sahara Desert – one of the most memorable moments of this trip. After breakfast go back on the camels heading to Merzouga. Then ride back to Marrakech via the city of Ouarazazate where you'll have time for lunch and a visit to the famous Taourirt Kasbah. Continue to Marrakech, crossing the Atlas Mountains and Berber villages. Arrival in the evening and then be dropped-off at a central location in Marrakech.
Dades Gorge, Merzouga Dunes 3-Day: Berber Camp, Camel Tour
Day 1 : Marrakech - Ait Ben Haddou - Ouarzazate - Skoura Palm - Valley Of Roses - Dades Gorges. (D) Your departure from Marrakech is a 07:30 am. In order to reach the Dades Gorges you will cross the Atlas Mountains, from Marrakech to Ouarzazate. You will enjoy scenic road, beautiful landscapes with different colors and Berber villages along the way. Your first stop will be ‘Aït Ben Haddou Kasbah’ classified since 1987 by UNESCO as a human international patrimony. Of all the remaining Kasbahs in Morocco, the walls and interior of this area are the most intact. Aït Ben Haddou Kasbah has been used in many film and television productions like Gladiator, Laurence of Arabia, Kingdom of Heaven, Games of Thrones, etc.. Then you will head to Ouarzazate and you will have free time to visit the old Kasbah of Ouarzazate "Taourirt Kasbah". Then, you will hit the road towards the Roses Valley, through the Skoura palm grove to the Dades Valley. You will arrive at Dades Gorges around 5 pm where you will have dinner and spend the first night in a typical Moroccan hotel. Day 2: Dades Gorges - Toudra Gorges - Erfoud - Merzouga Dunes. (D) After a traditional Moroccan breakfast, you will leave your hotel in Dades Gorges at 8 am and reach the road to Toudra Gorges. After arrival you will have a free time to walk around and enjoy amazing canyons of about 985 ft (300m) high. Your trip will be continued to to the Big Dunes of Merzouga where you will experience a 1,5-hour camel ride and ydiscover one of the most stunning view of the world: unforgettable sunset in the desert. Then you will have dinner and get settled in a nomad tent in the middle of the desert. Day 3: Merzouga Dunes - Tazarine - Agdaz - Marrakech On the last day you will be woken up half an hour before the sunrise to enjoy that magical view. You will see the sunrise and then return to Merzouga by dromadary ride. You will have a shower and breakfast and then come back from Merzouga to Marrakech via Tazarine and the Draa Valley which is a fascinating oasis, home of Berber villages, Kasbahs, streaming sand dunes, lush green plains and palm trees. anFrom the Draa, which is the Morocco’s largest river, you will enjoy the view of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains. On the way you will have free time and then you will continue to Marrakech where you will arrive around 7 pm.
Merzouga Desert Private 4-Day Tour from Marrakech
Day 1 - Marrakech - Ouarzazate - Dades Gorges - Todra GorgesEarly departure from Marrakech in a private tour, we cross the High Atlas Mountains, and reach the Tizi N'Tichka’s pass. Continue on to Ouarzazate city, and visit the Kasbah Taourirt and film studios. Then pass the Dades Gorges on the way to Todra Gorges. Have dinner here and stay overnight. Day 2 - Todra Gorges - Erfoud - Rissani - Merzouga DunesMorning departure to Merzouga dunes. Visit the Palmeraie area which has thousands of palm trees. Afterwards, travel to Todra Gorges where you can spend some time walking around it. Continue through Tinejdad and Erfoud, and then have lunch at Rissani. See the Moulay Ali Cherif Mausoleum, and then make your way to Merzouga where you will enjoy a camel ride through the fascinating dunes of Erg Chebbi, observing the sunset over behind dunes. Spend the night under nomadic tents or Marabou between sands.Day 3 - Merzouga Dunes - Rissani - Alnif - Nqob - Tazarine - Agdez - Ouarzazate - Aït Benhaddou KasbahAfter breakfast, depart towards the Draa Valley through Alnif, Nqob, and Tazarine. Cross some of Morocco's most mesmerizing desert landscapes. Continue to Agdez along the Draa Valley, and enjoy lunch at Aït Benhaddou Kasbah. Day 4 - Ait Ben Haddou Kasbah - Pass Tizi N’Tichka - MarrakechAfter breakfast, we visit the ancient Ait-Ben-Haddou Kasbah, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hundreds of movies were filmed here. After visiting the kasbah, continue back to the pass Tizi N'Tichka. Have lunch when you arrive in Marrakech.