The laid-back fishing village of Taghazout, once famous for calamari and hippies, is now considered Morocco’s premier surfing destination for both pros and learners.

The roadside village is a largely tourist town where surf culture dominates. The main beach is great for swimming, but during and after the Moroccan summer holiday, the influx of domestic tourists can overwhelm the village's infrastructure.

Between Taghazout and Tamraght to the south, there is ongoing development of new accommodation and residential areas. Some of these projects have been put on hold, but the easygoing village ambience of Taghazout itself is still largely intact.