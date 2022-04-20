Eat
Cafe Mouja
Expansive windows with brilliant Atlantic Ocean views and chunky wooden furniture both feature at this coolly hip cafe behind Surf Maroc's shop. The menu…
The laid-back fishing village of Taghazout, once famous for calamari and hippies, is now considered Morocco’s premier surfing destination for both pros and learners.
The roadside village is a largely tourist town where surf culture dominates. The main beach is great for swimming, but during and after the Moroccan summer holiday, the influx of domestic tourists can overwhelm the village's infrastructure.
Between Taghazout and Tamraght to the south, there is ongoing development of new accommodation and residential areas. Some of these projects have been put on hold, but the easygoing village ambience of Taghazout itself is still largely intact.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Taghazout.
The cafe at L’Auberge is a funky hangout serving Moroccan and international food. Comfort food options include nachos, a shared antipasto plate, and…
The best of the cafes along Taghazout's main street, Dar Josephine features shaded tables under a grape arbour and a pride of friendly local cats. The…
Grab a plastic chair and join Tagazhout locals chowing down on the catch of the day. Grill-masters fan the fish sizzling on the roadside barbecues;…
Juices, smoothies and great espresso with up-close beach views make this hole-in-the-wall a perfect spot to kick off another day in Taghazout.
