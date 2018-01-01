Welcome to Tetouan
That Spanish influence dates from 1912–56, when Tetouan was the capital of the Spanish protectorate, which encompassed much of northern Morocco. The town’s long relationship with Andalucia has left it with a Hispano-Moorish character that is unique in Morocco, as physically reflected in the white buildings and broad boulevards of the Spanish part of the city, known as the Ensanche (extension).
Tetouan Private Day Tour from Tangier
You will be picked up from your hotel in Tangier at 10am and taken in an air-conditioned minibus for a private sightseeing tour of Tetouan, situated in North Africa and only 9 miles away from Spain. Once you arrive in Tétouan, you will be taken on a walking tour through the UNESCO-listed old town and Tetouan's bustling modern neighborhoods. You will be helped to explore the winding lanes of the souk along with Jewish and Spanish quarters and all of this will be accompanied with the stories about Moroccan life and culture. Before returning to Tangier, you will see impressive whitewashed buildings with a dramatic mountain backdrop and Spanish-influenced architecture with colorful glimpses of daily life.
7-Night Private Northern Moroccan Round Trip
Day 1: Arrival Fez AirportPick-up from airport and transfer to 4-star Fez hotel or charming Riad.Day 2: Fez (B)Breakfast. Guided visit: will be visiting the medieval Medina that was listed as UNESCO World Heritage. You will visit the Bouanania Medersa constructed in the early 14th century, the Karaouine Mosque (The ancient educational centre of Islamic learning), and the Nejjarine Fountain. Continuing on your visit, you will view the blue gate, the medieval tannery, the Royal Palace, then visit of the Souks. Night at 4-star hotel or RiadDay 3 : Fez – Meknes – Volubilis – Tangier (B)After breakfast departure for Meknes , historical guided visit: King stables, granary, Moulay Ismail tomb then visit of the Roman ruins of Volubilis, a UNESCO World Heritage, Route for Tangier. Night in 4-star hotelDay 4: Tangier (B)Breakfast. Tangier was a place and, sometimes a refuge for many artists and writers from America and Europe, including Paul Bowles, Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote. Writers of the “Beat Generation” who visited or lived in Tangier include Jack Kerouac, William S. Burroughs, Allen Ginsberg and Brion Gysin, Notable artists who lived and painted here were Eugene Delacroix and Henri Matisse.You will start with a city overview at the vantage point of the Colline de Bella-Vista. Then, to see the Grand Succo, a popular nighttime square, the Kasbah you will walk the ramparts and take a short break to relax by the breathtaking view of the port. Explore the Musée de Carmen-Macein exhibiting a collection of works by Picasso, Max Ernst and Georges Braque..In the evening enjoy a sunset view at Moroccan Cafe Hafa, an attractive restaurant with a terrace and gardens that overlook Gibraltar. Night at 4-star hotel.Day 5: Tangier – Tetouan – Chefchaouen (B)After breakfast departure for Tetouan, the white city. After visiting Tetouan, Route until you arrive in the quiet blue and white washed city of Chefchaouen the blue city. Night in guest house.Day 6: Chefchaouen (the blue city) (B)Breakfast: Chefchaouen is a popular tourist destination, is a quaint place to hike, relaxing shop. It offers many native handicrafts that are not available elsewhere in Morocco.Start your tour with the kasbah, you can visit the ethnographic museum containing antique weapons, musical instruments, and photographs of the old town. Next, visit the cobbled main square, Plaza Uta el Hamam, rest of time at disposal, night in guest house.Day 7: Chefchaouen – Fez (B)Breakfast, departure for Fes, arrival and installation in 4* hotel or charming Riad, time at your leisure, Overnight.Day 8: Airport Transfer (B)
10 Day Morocco Affordable Tour starting in Casablanca and ending in Tangier
Casablanca-Essaouira After we will drive towards Essaouira. On our way we will visit the Portuguese style city of El Jadida and then continue our drive along the Atlantic coast enjoying the views of the waves etc. Essaouira-Marrakesh Visit of the romantic seaside town of Essaouira. Our sightseeing tour of the city will feature Essaouira's typical Portuguese harbor portraying influences of both Moorish and Portuguese design. Marrakesh Tour Sightseeing of Marrakesh nicknamed "The Pearl of the South,"featuring a visit to the 16th century Saadian Tombs, "Dar Si Said"Museum of Moroccan Arts, the fragrant Menara Gardens, the Koutoubia Minaret and the magnificent Bahia Palace . In the evening, trip to the Jema El Fna Day trip to the Atlas mnts and Ait BenhaddouWe will do our day trip to Ait Benhaddou throughout Tizi-n-tichka pass of the High Atlas Mountains. We will have lunch here before we drive back to Marrakesh in the afternoon.Marrakesh-Fes Today we will travel crossing the Tadla valley and then the middle Atlas mountains towards the spiritual capital of Morocco,Fes. On our way we will have several stops in Beni Mellal,Zaouiat Cheick,Khenifra,Azrou and the town of Ifrane. Arrivel to Fes by the mid to late afternoonFes walking Tour the entire day will be devoted to sightseeing the city of Fes, the spiritual capital of Morocco. Step back six centuries into the medieval Medina with its narrow and cobbled streets filled with ancient mosques, towering green glazed minarets and crumbling fondouks. Narrow openings into private worlds reveal architecture of peaceful courtyards filled with carved cedar, brilliantly colored mosaic tiles and delicately carved stucco ornaments. Overnight at the Riad.Sefrou and Bhalil day tripToday I will take you for a day trip to the Cherry town of Sefrou which is declared UNESCO humanity heritage for it annual Cherry festival. Explore the waterfalls,the views and its Small medina. After we will go to the village of Bhalil,which is famous for its cave dwellings and families living in these troglodyte houses. Lunch at my family and explore the town before making it back to your riad in Fes. Fes-Meknes-ChefchaouenToday you will depart for the Imperial City of Meknes, The highlights will include Bab el Mansour (perhaps the finest gateway in Africa), "Dar Jamai" Museum, the old Medina, Moulay Ismail Mausoleum, old granaries and stables. Before continuing to Moulay Idriss and the Roman ruins at Volubilis. Drive to Chefchaouen.Chefchaouen-TangierAfter breakfast, we will have a visit to the Medina of Chaouen and you will depart for Tangier. We will stop at Tetouan to visit the Medina as well as the Archeological mueum there. Depart to Tangier. Visit of the Medina and other hidden treasures. DepartureI will drive you to the MED port to catch your ferry to Algeciras.
12 Day Best of Morocco Round Trip from Marrakesh
ARRIVAL TO MARRAKESHTransfer to your Riad.MARRAKESH MEDINA TOURWe will go for a Sightseeing Tour of Marrakesh , featuring a visit to the 16th century Saadian Tombs, Dar Si Said Museum of Moroccan Arts, the fragrant Menara Gardens, the Koutoubia Minaret and the Bahia Palace with its extraordinary tiles, fountains...Overnight.Marrakesh/Ait Benhaddou/OuarzazateDepart to Ouarzazate through the Atlas mountain range and over the Tizi N Tichka pass. Enjoy this very scenic drive, before arriving at Kasbah Ait BenHaddou , Visit this Unesco protected World Heritage before continuing on to Ouarzazate.Ouarzazate/Dades valley/ Todra Gorge/Erfoud/MerzougaMerzouga/Midelt/Ifrane/FesFES MEDINA TOURAfter breakfast the entire day will be devoted to sightseeing the city of Fes, the spiritual capital of Morocco. Step back six centuries into the medieval Medina with its narrow and cobbled streets filled with ancient mosques, towering green glazed minarets and crumbling fondouks. Narrow openings into private worlds reveal architecture of peaceful courtyards filled with carved cedar, brilliantly colored mosaic tiles and delicately carved stucco ornaments. Suggested lunch will be at Palais Terrab, a beautiful Arab palace. After lunch, we will visit the Attarine and Abou Anania Medersas, the Nejjarine fountain, the Moulay Idriss Mausoleum, and the Karaouine Mosque. In the afternoon, we will visit the countless souks, the famous tanneries and Fes Jdid. Overnight at RiadFES / SEFROU / BHALIL / FESToday you can choose what you want to do. Spend more time in the souks or take a cooking class or take a day trip to Sefrou and Bhalil where you will be invited to lunch with my family. Back to Fes. Dinner and overnight.FES / MEKNES / VOLUBILIS / CHEFCHAOUENDepart for the Imperial City of Meknes, The highlights will include Bab el Mansour "Dar Jamai" Museum, the old Medina, Moulay Ismail Mausoleum, old granaries and stables. Then depart for the ancient Roman city of Volubilis. Departure and drive to Chefchaouen.CHEFCHAOUENVisit of the Medina of Chefchaouen. CHEFCHAOUEN / AKCHOUR / TETOUAN / TANGIER / ASSILAH/ RABATOur journey today will lead us to the National Park of Talassemtane . We will drive along the coast to Oued Laou, then through Tetouan towards Tangier.Then to Assilah.We will drive south to visit Larache and the Exotic Gardens at Bouknadel and from there travel to Rabat.RABAT / MARRAKESHThere you will enjoy a sightseeing tour of Rabat .Transfer to Marrakesh for an overnight stay.MARRAKESHTransfer to airport for departure flight home
Morocco Private Tour From Malaga or Surrounding Areas
After the pick up anywhere from Malaga or surroundings, we will go to Tarifa or Algesiras. Here we will take the Fast Ferry across the Strait of Gibraltar. Upon arriving in Tangier, start a walking tour of the little souk, where you will visit the dried fruit, vegetables, and spice markets as well the jewelers’ street where you will receive a full explanation of the Moroccan wedding ritual. Then visit of the medina (old town) and the Kasbah (old fortress) to discover the rich architecture. At the souk, you’ll have free time to stroll down its colour and aroma-filled streets and pick up a souvenir. You’ll visit Cap Spartel, the impressive Palace of the sultan, the Necropolis, the caves of Hercules where the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea mixed their waters. Stop at an Atlantic dune to take pictures and ride the camels (optional) then return to the port driving through the most glamorous neighborhood. If your choice is Tetouan: The day trip begins in Tarifa or Algesiras where you’ll board the fast ferry bound for Tangier. At the port, you’ll meet up with a guide who, both on the crossing and in Tétouan, will tell you the stories and interesting details about the places you pass by. There are about 70 kilometres between Tangier and Tétouan. Once you arrive in Tetouan, you’ll go on a walking sightseeing tour through the old and modern town. You’ll visit the souk, the Jewish quarter and Spanish area of the protectorate. Rivera Square and Spain Square both stand out. At each place you visit, the guide will tell you its history and how it has been transformed in recent years. At the souk, you’ll have a little free time to explore and do some shopping. It is a teeming souk where you will find everything you can imagine.The third choice is Asilah: The day trip to Asilah departs from Tarifa or Algeciras where you’ll depart on an fast ferry that will take you to the port of Tangier Ville. There, you will meet the guide who will accompany you to Asilah by road, 45 kilometres to the south of Tangier.Once in Asilah, you will be able to discover its splendour for yourself. Take a stroll through the narrow streets of the walled medina and regale in the nooks and crannies that bespeak the former Portuguese occupation of the city. Also, take the opportunity to go into Moroccan craft shops on its streets and take home a unique souvenir from your visit.Lastly, you’ll be taken to the Port of Tangier Ville or Tangier med to board the return ferry to Tarifa or Algesiras. In total, the day trip lasts between 8 and 11 hours, including the ferry crossings and the transfer to Malaga.
World Heritage Sites
Day 1) The Medina of Tetouan (1997) – formerly TitawinMeet and greet at Tangier airport then transfer to Tetouan. Explore the Medina with a local guide.Dinner and overnight in FesDay 2) The Medina of Fes (1981)After breakfast Full day city tour of Fez with a local guide. Fez is Morocco's spiritual and intellectual capital, and houses the country's biggest medinaDinner and overnight in FesDay 3) The Archaeological Site of Volubilis (1997) – Roman Ruins/ The Historic City of Meknes(1996) After breakfast departure to the holy town of Moulay Idriss Zerhoune for a visit then UNESCO-sponsored Roman ruins in Volubilis, and Meknes where we explore the city with a local guide. Dinner and overnight in Meknes Day 4) The Modern Capital and Historic City of Rabat (2012) After Breakfast departure to Rabat where we start our tour with the Kasbah of the Udayas, Rabat’s medina, Mohammed V Mausoleum, Hassan Tower, after lunch continue to Marrakech for the dinner and accommodation.Day5) The Medina of Marrakech (1985)After breakfast,Full day guided city tour of Marrakech,Day 6) Depart MarrakechAfter breakfast you will be transferred to Tangier airport for your return flight.