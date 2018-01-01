Morocco Private Tour From Malaga or Surrounding Areas

After the pick up anywhere from Malaga or surroundings, we will go to Tarifa or Algesiras. Here we will take the Fast Ferry across the Strait of Gibraltar. Upon arriving in Tangier, start a walking tour of the little souk, where you will visit the dried fruit, vegetables, and spice markets as well the jewelers’ street where you will receive a full explanation of the Moroccan wedding ritual. Then visit of the medina (old town) and the Kasbah (old fortress) to discover the rich architecture. At the souk, you’ll have free time to stroll down its colour and aroma-filled streets and pick up a souvenir. You’ll visit Cap Spartel, the impressive Palace of the sultan, the Necropolis, the caves of Hercules where the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea mixed their waters. Stop at an Atlantic dune to take pictures and ride the camels (optional) then return to the port driving through the most glamorous neighborhood. If your choice is Tetouan: The day trip begins in Tarifa or Algesiras where you’ll board the fast ferry bound for Tangier. At the port, you’ll meet up with a guide who, both on the crossing and in Tétouan, will tell you the stories and interesting details about the places you pass by. There are about 70 kilometres between Tangier and Tétouan. Once you arrive in Tetouan, you’ll go on a walking sightseeing tour through the old and modern town. You’ll visit the souk, the Jewish quarter and Spanish area of the protectorate. Rivera Square and Spain Square both stand out. At each place you visit, the guide will tell you its history and how it has been transformed in recent years. At the souk, you’ll have a little free time to explore and do some shopping. It is a teeming souk where you will find everything you can imagine.The third choice is Asilah: The day trip to Asilah departs from Tarifa or Algeciras where you’ll depart on an fast ferry that will take you to the port of Tangier Ville. There, you will meet the guide who will accompany you to Asilah by road, 45 kilometres to the south of Tangier.Once in Asilah, you will be able to discover its splendour for yourself. Take a stroll through the narrow streets of the walled medina and regale in the nooks and crannies that bespeak the former Portuguese occupation of the city. Also, take the opportunity to go into Moroccan craft shops on its streets and take home a unique souvenir from your visit.Lastly, you’ll be taken to the Port of Tangier Ville or Tangier med to board the return ferry to Tarifa or Algesiras. In total, the day trip lasts between 8 and 11 hours, including the ferry crossings and the transfer to Malaga.