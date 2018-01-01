9 Day Gardens Tour of Morocco

Day 1: CASABLANCA-MARRAKESH: Fly into Casablanca. Visit the Habbous quarter, and the art deco buildings in the center of the city, the Hassan II Mosque, and the United Nations square before departing for Marrakech. Upon arrival, have an orientation tour of the” red city”. In the evening, dinner at the Riad and overnight. Day 2: MARRAKESH:We will take youfor an introduction to the extensive medina with its farmers’ markets and local craftsmen. then down various bustling little medina streets at lunchtime until we reach an enchanting riad garden with rambling bougainvillea, jasmine, glazed pots, decorative tiles and water fountains. An exuberant garden of courtyards and terraces and a perfect place for lunch. Afternoon visit to the striking Jardins Majorelle, created in the 1930s and restored by Yves St Laurent. Day 3: HIGH ATLAS/TOUBKAL NATIONAL PARK:A day in the Atlas Mountains. The snow-capped Toubkal mountain (4167 metres) towers above the Berber village of Imlil. The stunning and dramatic scenery can be viewed from the rooftop terraced garden where we enjoy lunch. Walk down to Imlil village through walnut woods with time to explore the village before descending the valley returning to Le Beldi. Day 4: MARRAKESH GARDENS:Morning visit to the traditional country gardens of La Maison Arabe, reached through La Palmeraie. An innovative blend of potager garden with decorative shrubs and climbers. We enjoy a delicious lunch under the fig trees in the courtyard. Continuing to Marrakech we discover the sumptuous gardens of Hotel La Mamounia. Traditional, immaculately-kept, large gardens within the medina walls, with produce used in their own restaurant. Day 5: TAROUDANT:Departing south across the Atlas Mountains and through the Argan tree growing region we arrive at medieval Taroudannt, follow the ancient ramparts to Dar al Hossoun, our base for three nights. Lunch awaits us in the garden. In the afternoon the owner shows us the plant collections. We enjoy an aperitif together before dinner with local specialities.Day 6: TAROUDANT GARDENS:Leave in the morning up the southern slopes of the Atlas Mountains to visit a Berber village and the potager and orchards of a restored farmhouse where we have lunch or a picnic. Guided visits to a nearby privately-owned garden with succulents and grasses, water rills and a courtyard designed by Ossart and Maurieres. Dinner together at our riad.Day 7: TAROUDANT:Morning visit to an exceptional walled private garden on the outskirts of Taroudannt continuing to enjoy time in the bustling, colourful souks. Afternoon optional cookery course at the riad preparing dishes to be enjoyed together at dinner.Day 8: MARRAKESH :Return to Marrakesh for an overnight stay at the Riad.Day 9: CASABLANCA AIRPORT