Ait Ben Haddou
With the help of some Hollywood touch-ups, this Unesco-protected red mudbrick ksar (fortified vilage) seems frozen in time, still resembling its days in the 11th century as an Almoravid caravanserai. Movie buffs may recognize it from Lawrence of Arabia, Jesus of Nazareth (for which much of Aït Ben Haddou was rebuilt), Jewel of the Nile (note the Egyptian towers) and Gladiator. A less retouched kasbah can be found 6km north along the tarmac from Aït Ben Haddou: the Tamdaght kasbah, a crumbling Glaoui fortification topped by storks’ nests.
Explore Ait Ben Haddou
Igherm Iqadarne
Igherm Iqadarne
Towering above the village, the ighrane (collective granary) is popular as a tourist site and as a panoramic viewpoint for views of the surrounding…
