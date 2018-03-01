Welcome to Cuzco
Visitors to Cuzco get a glimpse of the richest heritage of any South American city. Married to 21st century hustle, at times it’s a bit disconcerting (note the KFC and McDonald's behind the Inca stones). As rent soars on the Plaza de Armas and in trendy San Blas, locals are increasingly pushed to the margins. Foreign guests undoubtedly have the run of the roost, so showing respect toward today’s incarnation of this powerhouse culture is imperative.
Top experiences in Cuzco
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Cuzco activities
Machu Picchu Day Trip from Cusco
Completed in approximately 1450 at the height of the Incan empire, Machu Picchu was abandoned less than 100 years later following the Spanish conquest of Peru. Today it is considered by many to be the new spiritual center of the world.From Cusco, you'll be transferred to the railway station to enjoy your 4-hour scenic rail tour to Aguas Calientes. In order to meet various customer needs, you can choose from three different types of options.The Expedition option was created for adventurous passengers seeking comfort and security without the extra frills. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, your journey to Machu Picchu begins! The seats have been reupholstered with indigenous fabrics, giving them a touch of local flavor. Snacks are available for purchase, as well as additional storage space for backpacks.The Vistadome option is a comfortable way to journey to Machu Picchu. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, you'll enjoy beautiful panoramic windows to make the most of the spectacular scenery and allow for fantastic photo opportunities. Delicious snacks as well as hot and cold refreshments are served on the way (own expense).The Executive Class option departs from the Ollantaytambo train station, located approximately 1.5-hours from Cusco and make your way to Machu Picchu in comfort. Enjoy scenic panoramic views from the train, where you'll be seated in comfortable, padded chairs with a fold-out table for your convenience. Snacks and beverages are served on board the train for your enjoyment (own expense).Upon arrival at Aguas Calientes station, you'll board a small bus and head up to the ruins of the “sacred city”, Machu Picchu. Your expert guide will walk with you through the main streets of these amazing ruins. Stroll through town squares and climb delicately carved stone stairways. Esoteric wisdom holds Machu Picchu as the new spiritual center of the world. There will be time to be alone and fully embrace this magnificent wonder of the world, letting this once in a lifetime experience set in. In the afternoon you'll return to the train station in Aguas Calientes for the trip back to Cusco.IMPORTANT: Your passport detail is needed for the Machu Picchu Day Trip (Full name and Passport ID). Please provide your passport detail in the additional request box, otherwise the tour is not confirmed.
Sacred Valley of Incas, Pisac, Ollantaytambo Tour from Cusco
Travel back in time to the Sacred Valley of the Incas with a day that begins in Pisac. This native town was once where “exchange transactions” took place. In this type of transaction, customers would exchange one good for another instead of using currency. Visit the market of Pisac where you can purchase beautifully crafted products hand-made by the locals. On Sunday, the main attraction is a mass celebrated in Quechua and conducted in Spanish. It is attended by the mayors and their attendants who play traditional musical instruments called "pututos."Afterwards, you'll enjoy a typical Peruvian lunch (included in price) before visiting the fortress of Ollantaytambo and its main attraction, the Temple of the Sun. Built using massive stones, each one approximately 12 feet (3.5m) tall, this temple was used as a fortress during the time of the Incan civil war.
Cusco Airport Arrival Transfer
A representative will be waiting for you with a customized sign with your name on it as you clear customs and will take you straight to your hotel. When making a booking, you must provide your arrival flight information and the name of your accommodation.
Cusco Airport Departure Transfer
A representative will pick you up from your Cusco hotel and take you to Alejandro Velasco Astete Airport with enough time to make your departure flight back home.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Lima hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Cusco City Sightseeing Tour
Your sightseeing tour begins at the San Cristobal main square we'll you'll enjoy a panoramic view of the city. Then, you'll visit the San Pedro market and browse through the local products. Your guided visit continues to the Temple of the Sun, “El Korikancha”. There are some stories which claim that when conquerors arrived in Cusco, this temple was completely laminated in gold. Inside, you can admire the perfectly shaped stones and the way conquerors built what is currently the Convent of Santo Domingo, on the base of this Inca temple. Then you'll head to the Artisans’ Quarters of San Blas to visit its church and its particularly impressive carved woodwork. On your way to the Cathedral,you'll stop by the Hatun Rumiyoc street where the famous twelve angular stone is. In the Cathedral, you'll have the opportunity to see its beautiful woodwork and colonial paintings before heading back to your Cusco hotel.
Sacsayhuaman and Temple of the Sun Tour from Cusco
Your Cusco archeology tour starts with pickup at your hotel in a comfortable coach. With your guide, head to Sacsayhuaman, perched on a hill on the northern outskirts of Cusco. In addition to a wonderful view over Cusco, UNESCO World Heritage-listed Sacsayhuaman boasts massive stones – measuring up to 13 feet (4 meters) tall – placed tightly together, creating a fortress-like structure. As you walk around with your guide, learn about the site's history and defensive purpose. Marvel at the way the Incans built the site so soundly, and admire the different shapes and sizes of the stones, some of which have designs of the condor, puma and snake, symbols of the three Incan worlds. Hop back on your coach and head to Qenqo (or Kenko), where you’ll see the ancient temple of Puma and its sacrificial altar, and then continue to Puca Pucara, a site of military ruins that was once used for defense of the Inca Empire. Next visit the archaeological site of Tambomachay, where a series of aqueducts, canals and waterfalls may have been a spa resort of wealthy Incans, followed by a stop at the Temple of the Sun (Korikancha), one of the Inca’s most important temples, on top of which sits the Convent of Santo Domingo. When your tour of Cusco’s surrounding sites is over, head back to the city, where you’ll visit its main square – the beautiful Plaza de Armas. Here you’ll see two striking churches – Cusco Cathedral (also known as the Cathedral of Santo Domingo) and the Iglesia de La Compañía de Jesus (the Church of the Society of Jesus).Tour Cusco Cathedral with your guide, learning about its rich history and admiring its exquisite late-Gothic and Baroque architecture. See some of its renowned art, including Pintura Senor de los Temblores, the oldest surviving painting in Cusco.You’ll then be returned to your Cusco hotel.