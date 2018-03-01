Machu Picchu Day Trip from Cusco

Completed in approximately 1450 at the height of the Incan empire, Machu Picchu was abandoned less than 100 years later following the Spanish conquest of Peru. Today it is considered by many to be the new spiritual center of the world.From Cusco, you'll be transferred to the railway station to enjoy your 4-hour scenic rail tour to Aguas Calientes. In order to meet various customer needs, you can choose from three different types of options.The Expedition option was created for adventurous passengers seeking comfort and security without the extra frills. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, your journey to Machu Picchu begins! The seats have been reupholstered with indigenous fabrics, giving them a touch of local flavor. Snacks are available for purchase, as well as additional storage space for backpacks.The Vistadome option is a comfortable way to journey to Machu Picchu. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, you'll enjoy beautiful panoramic windows to make the most of the spectacular scenery and allow for fantastic photo opportunities. Delicious snacks as well as hot and cold refreshments are served on the way (own expense).The Executive Class option departs from the Ollantaytambo train station, located approximately 1.5-hours from Cusco and make your way to Machu Picchu in comfort. Enjoy scenic panoramic views from the train, where you'll be seated in comfortable, padded chairs with a fold-out table for your convenience. Snacks and beverages are served on board the train for your enjoyment (own expense).Upon arrival at Aguas Calientes station, you'll board a small bus and head up to the ruins of the “sacred city”, Machu Picchu. Your expert guide will walk with you through the main streets of these amazing ruins. Stroll through town squares and climb delicately carved stone stairways. Esoteric wisdom holds Machu Picchu as the new spiritual center of the world. There will be time to be alone and fully embrace this magnificent wonder of the world, letting this once in a lifetime experience set in. In the afternoon you'll return to the train station in Aguas Calientes for the trip back to Cusco.IMPORTANT: Your passport detail is needed for the Machu Picchu Day Trip (Full name and Passport ID). Please provide your passport detail in the additional request box, otherwise the tour is not confirmed.