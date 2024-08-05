New York City is one of the best places in the world to see live theater. Whether you're looking for splashy new musicals, star-studded dramas, revivals of revered classics or edgier fare, you'll find it under Broadway's bright lights and at intimate theaters throughout town.

There are plenty of Broadway shows that opened last season worth checking out: try Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders, transportive three-hour rock drama Stereophonic, and Cole Escola's uber-queer hit Oh, Mary! But if you want to keep up with NYC's theater connoisseurs, now's the time to snag tickets to new shows that have yet to hit the stage.

Here are some of the buzziest productions debuting this autumn, plus a guide to scoring tickets and attending performances like the most culture-savvy New Yorker.

Jamie Lloyd's stripped-down revival of "Sunset Boulevard" stars Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger. Marc Brenner, via Broadway Inbound

New Broadway musicals to look forward to this fall

1. Sunset Boulevard

St James Theater

Previews begin September 28; opens October 20

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger gets ready for her close-up as Norma Desmond – the washed-up silent-film star desperate for a comeback – in this stripped-down, celluloid-infused revival from London. The psychological thriller, based on the classic 1950 film noir of the same name, features a score by Andrew Lloyd Weber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Don't expect a stuffy museum piece: director Jamie Lloyd's dramatically reimagined production was a smash hit across the pond, earning seven Olivier Awards (Britain's top theatrical honors) in 2024 – including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress.

2. Gypsy

Majestic Theater

Previews begin November 21; opens December 19

It's "curtain up!" for six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, who's stepping into the shoes of musical theater's most infamous stage mom in this highly anticipated revival. The original production – which opened in 1959 with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim – was inspired by burlesque legend Gypsy Rose Lee's memoir, chronicling her contentious childhood and rise to stripper stardom under the wing of Rose, her overbearing mother. Rose is like King Lear for Broadway's divas: Ethel Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters and Patti LuPone are just a few grand dames to tackle the role. McDonald's interpretation will undoubtedly earn its place in the pantheon of Gypsy legends.

Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty will camp it up on Broadway in "Death Becomes Her." Matthew Murphy

3. Death Becomes Her

Lunt-Fontanne Theater

Previews begin October 23; opens November 21

The campy 1992 film starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn as vicious frenemies seeking eternal youth is getting the theatrical treatment. Gifted singer-comediennes Megan Hilty (TV's Smash) and Jennifer Simard (two-time Tony nominee and seriously talented scenery chewer) take over as the dueling divas in this slapstick musical with a book by Marco Pennette (a showrunner for TV comedy Ugly Betty) and a score by newcomers Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. The cast also features Christopher Sieber (another two-time Tony nominee) as the object of Hilty and Simard's affection, along with Destiny Child's Michelle Williams as a potion-hocking temptress.

Real-life friends Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone star together in "The Roommate." Broadway Inbound

New Broadway dramas to look forward to this fall

4. The Roommate

Booth Theater

Previews begin August 29, opens September 12

Venerated stars and real-life friends Mia Farrow (of famous films, including Rosemary's Baby) and Patti LuPone (three-time Tony Award winner, including for her 2022 turn as Joanne in Company) shack up in this one-act two-hander about an odd couple navigating the complexities of reinvention as AARP-eligible roommates. Jen Silverman provides the text; three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien directs.

5. Our Town

Barrymore Theater

Previews begin September 17; opens October 10

Playwright Thornton Wilder's 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of small-town America and the wonders of existence makes its way back to Broadway in a new production by director Kenny Leon. Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) narrates as the Stage Manager, alongside Katie Holmes (Dawson's Creek) and a bunch of Broadway vets, including Julie Halston (Sex and the City) and Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes.

6. Eureka Day

Samuel J. Friedman Theater

Previews begin November 25; opens December 16

In this thoughtful and timely play, a debate over mandatory mumps vaccinations injects drama (and comedy) into a meeting between educators and parents at a private elementary school in California. The piece made its world premiere in 2018, making playwright Jonathan Spector's tale seem prescient in the wake of the pandemic. This production, directed by Anna D. Shapiro (Broadway's August: Osage County), arrives in NYC just in time for flu-shot season. The stacked ensemble includes Tony winner Bill Irwin and stage vets Jessica Hecht and Amber Gray.

At The Shed, Kenneth Branagh tackles one of the great roles in the theatrical repertoire this fall. KBTC

Off-Broadway productions to look forward to this fall

Broadway isn't the only place to experience top-tier theater. Some of New York's most innovative productions happen at smaller and farther-afield houses throughout the city, which act as creative incubators for new and established talent. Here are a few upcoming productions worth checking out.

7. The Big Gay Jamboree

Orpheum Theater

Previews begin September 14; opens October 1

Marla Mindelle (co-creator of Titanique, the camp-tastic Off-Broadway Titanic spoof) is the brains behind what's bound to be a queer-as-hell, tongue-in-cheek ode to musical theater. Mindelle stars as Stacey, trapped inside a Golden Age musical she's trying to escape.

8. King Lear

The Griffin Theater at The Shed

Previews begin October 26; opens November 14

British actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh takes over Hudson Yards' Shed as Shakespeare's power-obsessed despot searching for ultimate devotion and control – a chilling commentary on contemporary times as voters cast ballots for the US presidential election.

You'll find discounted same-day Broadway tickets at the TKTS booth under the famous red steps in the heart of Times Square. Shutterstock

Broadway FAQs

When should I buy tickets?

If you're dead set on seeing a particular show, purchase tickets as soon as possible, even if it's a few months in advance – especially for well-reviewed musicals and limited-engagement runs with A-list performers. You're unlikely to find discounts for the hottest tickets in town, so it's worth ponying up extra dough to ensure you don't miss the season's best performances. (Read reviews in the New York Times and Vulture for a sense of what's best.)

How do I purchase tickets – and where can I find discounts?

If you're looking for the best seats in the house or highly in-demand shows, try buying tickets through the show's website. Better yet, a trip to the theater's box office to buy tickets in person will save you often-steep digital transaction fees.

The TodayTix app is another reliable source for securing tickets, offering discounted pricing and digital lotteries. Some shows allow you to pick exact seats through the app; others only let you choose a general seat section.

If you're in NYC and want steep discounts, head to the Theatre Development Fund's TKTS booth under Times Square's red steps, where you can score tickets to same-day shows and next-day matinees at up to 50% off. You won't find major hits here – productions listed have usually been around for a while, aren't selling well at the box office or are still in previews (before reviewers cast judgment) – but you will find plenty of options. Check the TKTS website to see what's on sale in real time – but know that tickets might sell out before you get to the booth.

For the cheapest tickets in town, try same-day lottery and rush programs; several shows also sell standing-room tickets. Read through Playbill.com's cheat sheet for show-by-show policies. Scoring these super limited, day-of-performance tickets is tough – so always prepare a backup plan.

What's the best time to see a Broadway show?

Most shows run six days a week. While schedules vary, the majority of theaters close on Monday and present matinee and evening performances on Wednesday and Saturday. Tuesday performances tend to start earlier – ideal if you like an early night. Weekend evening crowds tend to be rowdier – fantastic for laughter-fueled comedies. It's easiest to find discounted tickets for weekday matinees.

What can I bring to the theater?

You can bring a bag, so long as it's small enough to fit under your seat (think purse, backpack or shopping bag). Avoid suitcases and oversized items. While most theaters have a coat check for safe storage, waiting in line before and after the performance can be time-consuming.

Theaters don't allow outside food or drink, though many allow sealed water bottles. Expect a brief bag check upon entrance as part of the security process.

What should I wear?

People dress in all sorts of attire for the theater: cocktail dresses, suits, jeans, tees and shorts are all acceptable. Opt for smart-casual to fit in with locals (wedding attire is too formal; gym clothes are too pedestrian). Don't overthink it: everyone looks the same once the lights go down.