Paris might be one of Europe’s most dynamic cities, but the pace of life is noticeably quieter on Sundays, particularly in more residential neighborhoods such as parts of the 9th, 11th and 12th arrondissements. You might find that smaller independent shops are closed, a restaurant you wanted to try isn’t open and the local supermarket shuts early. The upside is that it encourages Parisians to run their errands on a Saturday and use Sunday for something more fun instead, whether it's catching up with friends or the current cultural exhibition.

Read on for some ways that Parisians like to spend their Sundays.

Soak up the atmosphere of Sunday morning at Marché d'Aligre. Amir Hamja for Lonely Planet

Morning

Markets: Sunday mornings are market mornings, when you’ll see Parisians picking up groceries or ingredients for a home-cooked Sunday lunch. Even if you’re not cooking, places like Marché Bastille, which is one of the biggest food markets in Paris, or Marché d'Aligre are just great places to browse, soak up the atmosphere and pick up mid-morning snacks. There are also a few cafes around Marché d'Aligre for people-watching from the sidelines.

Pro tip: If you want to shop without the crowds get there when the markets start at 7:30am. If you’re just there for the atmosphere, there’s no need to rush – the markets will be in full flow for most of the morning and over lunchtime, until they start winding down around 2pm.

Brunch: Although not traditionally French, brunch has become a huge weekend trend in Paris. Some great breakfast spots – and not just for Sundays – include Café Méricourt, Mokonuts and new sister address Mokochaya, Coutume and Café Singuliers. Cocktail bar Dirty Lemon serves up a Palestinian brunch on weekends, and British Brasserie L’Entente has classic English breakfasts and eggs Benedict on the menu.

If you just want coffee and pastries for petit dej, as the French sometimes call it, pop by the fantastic sourdough bakery Ten Belles (which has three locations in the 6th, 10th and 11th), KB Coffee Roasters, which has a great terrace for summer, or the Dancing Goat, which might be one of the prettiest coffee shops in Paris. For gluten-free options, head to the excellent Chambelland, which after opening in the 11th now also has spots in the 16th and 17th.

Shop at the well-known Les Puces de Paris Saint-Ouen or look for pop-up secondhand markets. Amir Hamja for Lonely Planet

Brocante: If you’re into antiquing or rummaging for a vintage treasure look out for a weekend brocante (secondhand market) or vide-grenier. A vide-grenier, which literally means “empty attic,” is a market with people selling off their own stuff, while a brocante features professional dealers of antiques, silverware and French linens. While the famous Les Puces de Paris Saint-Ouen is an option, local brocantes tend to be less overwhelming and more affordable.

Brocantes pop up on Saturdays and Sundays year-round (except August) in different parts of the city. Dealers set up early and pack up around 5 or 6pm when you might score a better deal if they're keen to make one last sale.

Pro tip: Paris website has a list of when and where the vide greniers and brocantes are happening around the city. The websites Brocabrac, francebrocante.fr, and vide-grenier.org also include markets and puces (flea markets) on their lists.

If the sun is shining, join Parisians for lunch or a drink on a terrace. Amir Hamja for Lonely Planet

Afternoon

On a sunny day: If you haven’t brunched already then pick a spot for lunch, or more coffee. In summer, most Parisians will be competing for a spot on a terrace, or just hang out in parks or by the Seine to make the most of the good weather. Parc des Buttes Chaumont is a popular park in the 19th for picnics, the square in the beautiful Place des Vosges is packed with Parisians on a sunny day, or just stroll by the Seine, where you can stop off at one of the bars alongside the river.

On a rainy day: Probably the best rainy day Sunday activity is a museum or gallery (although they work in summer too, especially if you’re in search of elusive air-con). If you’ve done the big hitters such as the Louvre, the Centre Pompidou, the Musée d'Orsay and so on, then smaller, less-crowded museums such as the Musée National Gustave Moreau, the Musée National Eugène Delacroix, the Musée Marmottan Monet, or the photography museums Jeu de Paume and the Maison Européenne de la Photographie can feel more relaxed on a Sunday.

Pro tip: Bear in mind that many museums are free on the first Sunday of the month so there will likely be a queue to get in; it’s best to reserve tickets if the museum gives you the option. Museums usually close at 6pm on a Sunday, with the last entry usually around one hour before closing.

Beware that not all restaurants are open on Sundays in Paris. Amir Hamja for Lonely Planet

Evening

Dinner: Many restaurants are closed on Sundays, which might sound surprising for a city that loves its food so much, but Parisians value time off as much as a good meal.

Some great places for dinner that are open include neo bistros Jones, Café du Coin, and Soces; classic bistros Les Philosophes, Aux Bons Crus, and the now Alain Ducasse-run Aux Lyonnais. For more affordable French food hit up Bouillon Pigalle and its sister Bouillon République or Breizh Café, which has restaurants around the city serving classic galettes (which is like a savoury buckwheat crêpe) from Brittany.

Hip new pizza spots Oobatz (reserve in advance) and Rori are also open on Sundays, as are the seafood-driven Clamato and Le Mary Celeste, and Les Enfants Du Marché, a lively spot serving gastronomic-level food inside Paris’ oldest market. If you’re looking for a treat then splash out on oysters at the famed Huitrerie Régis, which probably has the best in the city.

Cinema and theater: The cinema is a leisurely Sunday evening activity in most cities, but with film being such a big part of French culture, in Paris you’ve got a great range of cinemas to choose from, from the historic Le Champo in the 5th, which goes through different “cycles” of films that focus on one director, to big name chains such as MK2. Check AlloCiné for listings, looking for VO (original version) or VF (French-dubbed) for English-language films. Lost in Frenchlation features French films with English subtitles, while at Theatre in Paris you can book a show with surtitles (subtitles above the stage).

Round out your weekend with a wander along the Seine. Amir Hamja for Lonely Planet

Walk along the Seine: And if you haven’t strolled by the Seine yet then an evening walk along the quai is a good way to end the week, and a trip to Paris. It might sound clichéd, but you’ll find plenty of sun-starved Parisians doing it too in summer to make the most of the longer evenings, and it feels pretty romantic all year round.

Getting home on Sundays: The Paris metro runs until 1:15am on Sundays and buses run until around 00:45am depending on the line (less lines run on a Sunday). If you stay out later, then Uber and Bolt are popular apps for getting a taxi home, and if you’re in central Paris or a lively neighbourhood you can usually get a car in a few minutes.