In a courtyard off a tree-shaded square, this museum is housed in the romantic artist’s home and studio at the time of his death in 1863. It contains a collection of his oil paintings, watercolours, pastels and drawings, including L'Education de la Vierge (1842) and his paintings of Morocco.

As well as the Musée du Louvre, you can see Delacroix’s works at the Musée d’Orsay and frescoes at Église St-Sulpice.