Musée Marmottan Monet

This museum showcases the world’s largest collection of works by impressionist painter Claude Monet (1840–1926) – about 100 – as well as paintings by Gauguin, Sisley, Pissarro, Renoir, Degas, Manet and Berthe Morisot. It also contains an important collection of French, English, Italian and Flemish illuminations from the 13th to 16th centuries. An audioguide costs €3.

Between April and October, you can get a combination ticket with Giverny's Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet per adult/child for €21.50/14.