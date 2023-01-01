On the western edge of Paris just beyond the 16e, the 845-hectare Bois de Boulogne owes its informal layout to Baron Haussmann, who was inspired by Hyde Park in London. Be warned that the Bois de Boulogne can be a distinctly adult playground day and night, especially along the allée de Longchamp, where sex workers cruise for clients.

In the south are two horse-racing tracks, the Hippodrome de Longchamp for flat races and the Hippodrome d’Auteuil for steeplechases.

The woods are also home to the Stade Roland Garros, where the French Open takes place.