Designed by Frank Gehry, this striking contemporary art centre in the Bois de Bologne opened its doors in late 2014. Emerging behind the Jardin d'Acclimatation, the glass-panelled building hosts temporary shows like the MOMA in Paris, the Sergei Shchukin collection and Art/Africa. Check online for the latest exhibit.

A shuttle runs between the Arc de Triomphe and the museum during opening hours.