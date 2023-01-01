Jardin d’Acclimatation

Families adore this green, flowery amusement park on the Bois de Boulogne's northern fringe. There are swings, roundabouts, playgrounds, wet play areas with fountains and sprays, a petting zoo and puppet shows several times per week (included in the admission fee), along with dozens of attractions, such as boat, pony and funfair rides, and a miniature train to/from Porte Maillot, which cost extra. A full-scale renovation bringing the total number of attractions to 44 was completed in 2018.