Showcasing 1000 stunning pieces of crystal, many of them custom-made for princes and dictators of former colonies, this flashy museum is at home in its striking new rococo-style premises designed by Philippe Starck in the ritzy 16e. It is also home to an upmarket restaurant called – what else? – Le Cristal Room.
Galerie-Musée Baccarat
Paris
Nearby Paris attractions
0.12 MILES
The often overlooked Hôtel Heidelbach holds some of the Musée Guimet's Asian art collection and is comprised primarily of Chinese furniture and teaware,…
2. Musée Guimet des Arts Asiatiques
0.19 MILES
Connoisseurs of Japanese ink paintings and Tibetan thangkas won't want to miss the Musée Guimet, the largest Asian art museum in France. Observe the…
0.2 MILES
Paris’ Fashion Museum warehouses some 100,000 outfits and accessories – from canes and umbrellas to fans and gloves – from the 18th century to the present…
0.27 MILES
The Tokyo Palace, created for the 1937 Exposition Internationale des Arts et Techniques dans la Vie Moderne (International Exposition of Art and…
5. Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris
0.29 MILES
The permanent collection at Paris' modern-art museum displays works representative of just about every major artistic movement of the 20th and (nascent)…
6. Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris
0.32 MILES
Housed in the legendary designer's studios (1974–2002), this museum holds retrospectives of YSL's avant-garde designs, from early sketches to finished…
0.41 MILES
Paris’ aquarium, on the eastern side of the Jardins du Trocadéro, has a shark tank and 500-odd fish species to entertain families on rainy days. Three…
8. Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine
0.41 MILES
This mammoth 23,000-sq-metre space is an ode on three floors to French architecture. The highlight is the light-filled ground floor with a beautiful…