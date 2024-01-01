Musée de la Marine

Located in the western wing of Palais de Chaillot, the Maritime Museum examines France’s naval adventures from the 17th century until the present day, and has one of the world’s finest collections of model ships, as well as ancient figureheads, compasses, sextants, telescopes and paintings. Note that it's closed for renovations until 2021.
