Aquarium de Paris Cinéaqua

Paris’ aquarium, on the eastern side of the Jardins du Trocadéro, has a shark tank and 500-odd fish species to entertain families on rainy days. Three cinemas screen ocean-related and other films (dubbed in French, with subtitles). On Saturday nights, nocturnal visits (7pm and 10pm; adult/child €27.90/22.90) include a glass of bubbly or a soft drink.