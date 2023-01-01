Palais de Tokyo

The Tokyo Palace, created for the 1937 Exposition Internationale des Arts et Techniques dans la Vie Moderne (International Exposition of Art and Technology in Modern Life), has no permanent collection. Instead, its shell-like interior of concrete and steel is a stark backdrop to interactive contemporary-art exhibitions and installations.

The art- and design-focused bookshop is fabulous, and its eating, drinking and entertainment options – including sustainably themed Mediterranean restaurant Les Grands Verres, with a compacted-earth bar, and basement nightclub Yoyo – are magic.