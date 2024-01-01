Flame of Liberty Memorial

This bronze sculpture, a replica of the one topping the Statue of Liberty, was placed here in 1987 as a symbol of friendship between France and the USA. More famous is its location, above the place d’Alma tunnel where, on 31 August 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car accident.
