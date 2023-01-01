Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris

Housed in the legendary designer's studios (1974–2002), this museum holds retrospectives of YSL's avant-garde designs, from early sketches to finished pieces. Temporary exhibitions give an insight into the creative process of designing a haute couture collection and the history of fashion throughout the 20th century. The building can only accommodate a small number of visitors at a time, so buy tickets online or expect to queue outside.

The Paris location was opened in 2017, along with its counterpart, the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech, in Morocco.