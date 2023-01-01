Palais de Chaillot

The two curved, colonnaded wings of this building (built for the 1937 International Expo) and central terrace afford an exceptional panorama of the Jardins du Trocadéro, Seine and Eiffel Tower. The eastern wing houses the standout Cité de l'Architecture et du Patrimoine, devoted to French architecture and heritage, as well as the Théâtre National de Chaillot, staging dance and theatre. The Musée de la Marine (closed for renovations until 2021) and the Musée de l'Homme are housed in the western wing.