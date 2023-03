The Wine Museum, headquarters of the prestigious International Federation of Wine Brotherhoods, introduces visitors to the fine art of viticulture with mock-ups and tool displays in 15th-century vaulted cellars. Two-hour tasting courses (English available) take place by appointment on Saturdays (€63). If you lunch in the attached restaurant (noon to 3pm Tuesday to Saturday, three-course menu including wine from €37), museum admission is free.